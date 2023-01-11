Todd Raridon’s Bronco men’s team knows its path to success starts on the defensive front. Early in Hastings College’s bout with No. 20 Morningside, the HC defense was not living up to its own standard. But when the Broncos played their style, they gave the Mustangs all they could handle.
Hastings College turned a 14-point deficit in the second half to a three-point lead thanks to a strong defensive effort and some timely playmaking by Tyrique McMurrin and Grady Corrigan. Unfortunately for HC and the home fans at Lynn Farrell Arena, the Mustangs’ offense made just enough plays to avoid the upset, leaving Hastings with a 75-67 victory.
“We didn’t start off strong; and against a good basketball team like Morningside, you have to play well for all 40 minutes,” said Hastings College head coach Todd Raridon. “We didn’t do that. We probably played 35 minutes. Give Morningside credit, they made plays down the stretch, and we didn’t.”
“Give our kids credit, it was a positive thing to see what they can do.”
The Broncos were resilient all night, but it seemed to be the opening minutes of each half that really doomed the upset-minded home team.
In the first four minutes of the game, HC started the contest 1-for-6 from the field, while Morningside was getting whatever it wanted on offense, shooting 3-of-4 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
The stretch helped the Mustangs gallop in front of the Broncos 10-2 early on.
But Hastings upped its level of play in the final 16 minutes of the half. The Broncos limited Morningside to 42.3 percent shooting (11-for-26) the rest of the half — a far cry for a Mustang squad that shoots 50.5 percent per game.
Meanwhile, Hastings College was 9-for-21 from the floor and made 6-of-8 shots from the free-throw line.
Trailing 29-37 at the half, Morningside extended its lead to 14 points with 16:27 left in the game. But again Hastings gathered itself and elevated its game. The Broncos responded immediately with a 12-0 run, cutting the lead to just two points.
“I thought our defense was good. Our defense got stops and kept them to one shot, and we rebounded the basketball,” Raridon said. “And we moved the basketball offensively. We got open shots by moving the ball and getting into transition and pushing the ball. We got the ball to the open guy and he was ready to shoot it.”
It was a 3-pointer from Evan Kingston that gave Hastings College its first lead of the game, putting HC in front 57-54 with 9:25 remaining. The two teams went back and forth over the next six-plus minutes, hitting the three-minute mark tied at 67-apiece.
Morningside finally regained its lead on a jumper from Aidan Vanderloo, extending the advantage to three after a free throw from Joey Skoff. Hastings had good looks to trim the lead and even tie the game, but nothing fell for the Broncos in the final 4:20 of the game.
The Mustangs’ Jack Dotzler put the game on ice with a dagger 3-pointer and a pair of clutch free throws, all in the final 30 seconds.
“That was a huge shot for Jack. He’s been doing that his whole career,” said Morningside head coach Trent Miller. “We’re very blessed to have Jack. He’s just a tough kid. If he would have missed it, he would would have been the first one crashing the boards...I was thrilled it went in; we desperately needed that to go down.”
A big part of the Broncos comeback attempt was the play of McMurrin, who poured in 11 points in the second half after being shut out in the first 20 minutes.
“In the first half, he was non-existent. But in the second half, he came in and really sparked us, especially on the offensive end. He hit some shots inside and a 3 outside, and he really jumpstarted us.”
McMurrin was 5-for-9 in the game, while Corrigan came through with four big 3-pointers in the second half, finishing with a team-high 14 points in the contest. Danilo Matovic chipped in with 13 points, and HC’s leading scorer Reggie Thomas posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
The Broncos were out-rebounded in the game 40-28 and held to just three offensive boards. Morningside totaled nine offensive rebounds, which led to eight second-chance points. The Mustangs’ Ely Doble recorded a double-double of his own with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Dotzler led the way with 18 points.
“(Morningside) had a kid with three offensive rebounds in one possession when we had a lead. That’s effort on their part, when they got behind,” the HC coach said. “We’ve had signs that we can play really good basketball, but there are signs where we take plays off, unfortunately. That’s what’s discouraging. We need to figure that out.”
Morningside was the third straight team the Broncos have faced that was ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA top 25 poll — all three of those games have resulted in losses. Hastings College will have two more tough tests next week, when it hosts Dakota Wesleyan and No. 14 Jamestown on back-to-back nights.
“I think all of our games have been tough; it’s a terrific conference and there are terrific teams, terrific players and terrific coaches. We just have to gather ourselves and get ready to play Friday,” Raridon said.
The game against DWU will be on Friday, giving Hastings nine days until it returns to action. Raridon feels like this mini break is the first time since the season began that the Broncos have all been on campus with time to really focus on aspects of improvement.
“Hopefully this little break will help us a little more to get things going,” he said.