Hastings College’s Danilo Matovic shoots against Morningside’s Ely Doble Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Todd Raridon’s Bronco men’s team knows its path to success starts on the defensive front. Early in Hastings College’s bout with No. 20 Morningside, the HC defense was not living up to its own standard. But when the Broncos played their style, they gave the Mustangs all they could handle.

Hastings College turned a 14-point deficit in the second half to a three-point lead thanks to a strong defensive effort and some timely playmaking by Tyrique McMurrin and Grady Corrigan. Unfortunately for HC and the home fans at Lynn Farrell Arena, the Mustangs’ offense made just enough plays to avoid the upset, leaving Hastings with a 75-67 victory.

Hastings College’s Reggie Thomas dribbles against Morningside’s Trey Powers Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Hastings College’s Jack Heiss shoots against Morningside’s Aidan Vanderloo Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena.
