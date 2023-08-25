Hastings College avoided an upset to kick off its volleyball season, then rolled for a sweep to open the year 2-0 Friday night as part of the Hastings Classic.

The preseason NAIA No. 24 Broncos dominated the fifth set of their match against Mid-America Christian 15-5, after losing 25-16 in set four, to secure a 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 15-5 victory. 

0
0
0
0
0