Hastings College avoided an upset to kick off its volleyball season, then rolled for a sweep to open the year 2-0 Friday night as part of the Hastings Classic.
The preseason NAIA No. 24 Broncos dominated the fifth set of their match against Mid-America Christian 15-5, after losing 25-16 in set four, to secure a 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 15-5 victory.
HC ended the evening by sweeping Oklahoma Wesleyan 27-25, 25-21, 25-23.
Ilse Benne led the Bronco offense in both matches, pounding 20 kills in the season opener on .436 hitting, then matching teammate Majesta Valasek with 13 kills in the nightcap.
Valasek was in double figures in the first match, as well, slugging 15 kills and tying Miriam Miller with the team-high 17 kills.
Setter Makenna Asher racked up 77 assists between the two matches.
Three players were in double figures for Mid-America Christian, led by Lena Stockhammer's 14 kills. Sarah Jones added 11 and Sawyer Franz tagged 10.
Evelyn Rohrberg paced OKWU with 13 kills.
The Broncos play twice on Saturday, beginning at noon with Bethel and then at 2 p.m. against Kansas Wesleyan.
GRAND ISLAND — Minden's Larissa Labenz won the silver race at the Northwest invite Friday, completing the 4,000 meters in 19:09.04. Teammate's Luz Lopez and Ayleigh Porter were seventh and eighth with Hannah Donley in 11th.
Lindsey Rehtus was 20th in the gold race (19:32.07).
Sam Cederburg paced Minden in the boys gold race, placing fifth in 14:14.46. Gage Thull took second in the silver race (15:36.85) while Harrison Reed finished fourth (16:20.51).
Adams Central's Maddisyn Collins placed fourth in the silver race with a 20:28.29. Emery Huyser finished 25th in the gold race (21:25.44).
Dominic Stutesman led AC in the boys silver race, taking sixth in 16:34.76.