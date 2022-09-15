Marlee Taylor's smile is as infectious as her play on the volleyball court.
Both lit up Lynn Farrelll Arena Wednesday night in Hastings College's five-set upset of No. 1 Midland University.
Taylor mashed a career-high 23 kills in the Broncos' 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-12 victory. She had only three attack errors and was blocked by the Warriors for a point just once.
It came as no surprise to her coach, Alex Allard, who saw the show from her bench seat behind a clipboard scribbled with the Broncos' unforced errors and other game notes.
"I think the biggest contribution to (her performance) is her focus during practice," Allard said. "She's one of those kids I never have to refocus. She's always into drills, figuring out how to beat the drill. So I think that's what it is. She's got so much confidence on the court during a game now because of how she practices every day."
Practice is something Taylor no longer takes for granted. After spending last season off the court following two labrum surgeries and knee troubles, the senior from the sand hills — Thedford, to be exact — feels lucky to be back on the court and in uniform with her teammates.
"When I get on the court now, I'm just so excited to be with everyone," she said. "It's a really great opportunity."
She and the Broncos seized one on Wednesday in knocking off the top-ranked team in the country — voted atop the national poll on the very same day, nonetheless.
Beating the Warriors provided a confidence boost, but it was confidence that put Taylor and the Broncos in position to do so.
"Coach showed us throughout the week that we were neck-and-neck with Midland as far as stats went," Taylor said. "She told us it was a winnable match, so I kind of took that into the match with me and I loved every second of it."
So much so, Taylor couldn't wipe the grin off her face.
And she didn't need to because every other swing boomed a ball to the floor. She terminated 23 balls on 39 attacks.
Most of those came over the top of Midland setter Hope Leimbach, who stood 10 inches shorter than the 6-foot-2 Taylor.
"You got to give her a lot of credit, she was really good," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said of Taylor, the attacker who inflicted the most pain on his squad during its second loss of the season.
Taylor got off to a slow start, with just five kills through the first two sets.
She finished with six apiece in each of the last three sets, including the 15-point fifth set.
The Broncos opened the match with a statement, energetic 25-19 win in set one but slumped through the next two. Their early push for the upset seemed like a sweet gesture, but more thanks-but-no-thanks.
Then the team from the first set reappeared behind a rocking student section.
"When you feel the energy from the students flowing through your team, it's huge," Taylor said. "It was so fun tonight."
Things looked bleak for the Broncos in the fifth set when they trailed 9-5.
But the ball found its way back to Taylor, who slammed her final four kills during HC's match-ending 10-3 run.
"I wanted so badly to prove to everyone that we are a team that can compete with anybody," Taylor said. "People come in and they're like 'Oh, if you lose, you weren't supposed to win anyway.' But for use to actually do that, I love that. It's a really great confidence boost."
And, Taylor said, "you can't say that just one person did it. It was a total team effort. We believed we were going to win the whole time."