Had Hastings College pulled out its 14-10 loss to Midland last week, head coach Matt Franzen may have had a letdown to think about heading into this week’s home opener against Mount Marty at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Given that the Lancers are coming off a bye week after scoring a 42-10 season-opening victory over Presentation on Aug. 25 — their first win in school history — the assumption that they would be a little less sharp due to the layoff between games may have tempted the Broncos to take them for granted, Franzen said. Hastings defeated Mount Marty, 28-21, in 2021 to score one of its two wins last season.
“Obviously, we will have played two games before this one, and if anything, that bye week coming off a big win can kind of slow you up a bit,” Franzen said. “I wouldn’t be disappointed if they (Mount Marty) were feeling that, but I wouldn’t count on that effecting things one way or another.
“So early in the season I’d be surprised and disappointed if we had any letdown in this game because we didn’t win the last one (Midland). I think our guys still feel like we have a whole lot to prove.”
Though still a youthful team, Mount Marty is not a team to be taken lightly, Franzen said.
The Lancers return most of their players from last season, with a few transfer players providing added depth. Leading the Lancers’ air-oriented offense are sophomore quarterback, Highland Community College transfer, Ken Gay II, who was 16-for-24 passing for 351 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception versus Presentation.
Other big playmakers on offense in their win over Presentation were junior wide receiver Jonah Miyazawa, who caught four passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns, and junior running back Isaiah Thompson, with 13 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown.
And while the Mount Marty ground attack appears capable, it is its high potency offense that figures to test HC’s defense most often, Franzen said.
“I wouldn’t say they are one-dimensional by any means, but offensively their biggest threat is through the air,” he said. “They want to throw the ball. They have a transfer quarterback and one of the best wide receivers we’ve faced yet, so the biggest challenge for our defense is controlling the pass.”
Senior Bronco defensive back Christopher Paitz will look to keep his interception streak going after scoring picks in each of the first two games for Hastings. But it will take more than one man to stop what figures to be a formidable air attack from the Lancers, Franzen said.
“Our defense has been stopping the run, so if we can control the run and make our opponent one-dimensional, that’s going to help our cause for sure,” he said. “Our guys are excited coming off the Midland game and are looking to going back out and taking that momentum forward and building off that.”
Given the high expectations placed on the new Bronco offense this season, Franzen said he’ll be looking for improvement from senior quarterback John Zamora. The right-hander has completed 16-of-39 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in two games thus far. Hardly the explosive numbers the Broncos were hoping for entering the season under record-breaking offensive coordinator Ken Fasnacht.
Fasnacht, who led Southern Oregon University to a national championship in 2014, utilizes an up-tempo passing attack that consistently racked up record numbers in points and total yards during his tenure with SOU.
With Fasnacht calling the plays, former SOU quarterback Austin Dodge threw for 154 touchdown passes and 17,250 yards from 2011-14. And while no one expects Zamora to equal such numbers, it will be up to him to pilot what needs to be at least a reasonably potent aerial attack for the Broncos to meet their lofty expectations this season.
Thus far, learning the new offense has proven to be an uphill battle for Zamora, one Franzen thinks may require a few tweaks to help him through the adjustment period. At the same time, it will be up to the veteran quarterback to elevate his game to new heights to move the Bronco offense forward.
“We are developing our new offensive scheme from week to week regardless of any changes in play calling and strategy,” Franzen said. “Offensively, we want to be multi-dimensional, to be able to run the ball, spread the field and throw the ball downfield.
“There are some things we can and will do to slow down the game a little bit for John as far as reads and things. We’re going to try to simplify it a little.”
With top back senior Brett Simonsen questionable for Saturday’s game because of a leg injury sustained in the first quarter against Midland, the Broncos will be looking to fifth-year seniors Daelyn Fairrow and Malik Thorp to carry the bulk of the team’s ground game.
“They’ve been around,” Franzen said. “We need them to step up and embrace the challenge and opportunity in front of them to perform.”
Students, faculty, and staff from Hastings Public Schools are invited to attend Saturday’s game for free. Franzen said he hopes the Hastings Public Schools Day promotion will help draw a sizable crowd to back the Broncos in their season home opener.
Should the Broncos sputter on offense or defense, Franzen thinks the game could be ultimately decided by whichever team controls the turnover differential.
“If we can maintain the defensive personality that we’ve developed these first two games and continue to stay consistent on our special teams, I like where we’re at,” he said. “Our defense has shown we can create turnovers and obviously we want that to continue.”