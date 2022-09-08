HC vs Midland.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College’s Koby Brandenburg (7) and Caden Egr (22) make a play on a Midland ball carrier during their game Sept. 3 in Fremont. Defense has been a pleasant surprise for the Broncos through two games, particularly against the Warriors in a 14-10 loss last week.

 Courtesy Midland Athletics

Had Hastings College pulled out its 14-10 loss to Midland last week, head coach Matt Franzen may have had a letdown to think about heading into this week’s home opener against Mount Marty at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.

Given that the Lancers are coming off a bye week after scoring a 42-10 season-opening victory over Presentation on Aug. 25 — their first win in school history — the assumption that they would be a little less sharp due to the layoff between games may have tempted the Broncos to take them for granted, Franzen said. Hastings defeated Mount Marty, 28-21, in 2021 to score one of its two wins last season.

0
0
0
0
0