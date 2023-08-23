A culture of winning is taking root in the Hastings College football program.
After finishing 7-4 last season, the Broncos were rated fifth in the GPAC preseason poll, their highest ranking since 2015.
Probably the biggest question facing third-year head coach Matt Franzen and his staff — assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Kyle Suttles, offensive coordinator Ken Fasnacht, defensive line coaches Keontae Chavies and Riley Homolka, defensive backs coach Jeff Merritt, running backs coach Norm McKissack, and graduate assistant Riley Ostendorf — is whether they will continue their upward ascent from mediocrity toward dynasty status.
“I think we’re in a good place,” Franzen said after watching his team’s first scrimmage of the season Aug. 12. “Being picked in the middle is not a place where everyone is gunning for you, so sometimes you can sneak up on some people.
“Coming off a 2-8 season the year before and hoping to be competitive, we found out we had a pretty good team. This year, we’re going in feeling a little differently, like we may be a pretty good team again or prove we have a really good team. It’s too early to tell. Some of that will depend on how much our opponents have done (to improve).”
With only eight returnees in uniform, there are still many positions up in the air on both sides of the ball. That most of those returning are all-conference or all-honorable mention selections gives the team a strong nucleus to build upon in its quest to remain competitive.
Based on what he could glean from the team’s first scrimmage, Franzen said there is much to like about what this year’s team may look like when it suits up for its season road opener against Peru State on Aug. 26.
“Overall, I thought it was good,” Franzen said of the scrimmage. “Both our offense and defense did some good things. It’s still early, and we have plenty to work on, but everybody showed signs of promise that we are excited about and looking forward to building on.”
Perhaps the most impactful position still up for grabs is quarterback. Junior returnee Eli Nappe appears to have the early upper hand in the competition, though freshman Carson Kudlacek, the 2022 Tribland 11-man Player of the Year at St. Cecilia, figures to push him every step of the way going forward.
Though he did not start a game for the Broncos last season, Nappe did appear in eight games to pilot the team’s up-tempo, big play offense as back-up to graduated quarterback John Zamora.
Kudlacek, who led St. Cecilia football team to the Class C-2 state quarterfinals last season, has demonstrated with a raw but impressive skill set early on. A passing machine his senior year, he threw for 29 touchdowns and 2,553 yards with a 62% completion rate over 11 games.
“Carson has given Eli some really nice competition,” Franzen said. “We have other guys competing, but those two have risen above the rest of the group a little bit.
“Eli has shown his experience, which has helped him in some situations. Carson has shown flashes where he looks really good, then makes typical freshman mistakes... we’ll continue to evaluate as we get ready for game week.”
Though the Broncos figure to pass the ball more often than not on offense, exactly how much remains to be seen, Franzen said.
“The difference may be figuring out what our quarterback’s strengths are and if we want to feature him a little more in the run game,” he said. “I expect we’ll put the ball in the air a fair amount and be fairly aggressive down the field.”
Other returnees who will be counted on to keep the offense moving include senior running back Brett Simonsen (Sutton) and junior receivers Jaishawn Wright and Ethan Wilborn.
Simonsen, the Broncos go-to back in 2022, carried much of the team’s ground game with 621 yards in 199 carries and four touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown.
“He had a real nice season last year and has looked the part in camp so far as well,” Franzen said of Simonsen. “We’re excited about what we think he can do for us this year.”
Wright looks to pick up where he left off last season, when he caught 30 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns. His summer camp play and fall camp performances suggest he’ll again be a key contributor in the Bronco offensive scheme, Franzen said.
Wilborn, who caught 20 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns last season, appears to have picked up an acceleration step or two this time around. Both will likely be featured performers in the Broncos aerial-friendly offense.
“We’re excited about what these two guys (Wright, Wilborn) can do out there on the perimeter,” Franzen said.
Back to anchor the 3-4 defense are first team all-conference senior Laython Shaw at nose guard (23 tackles, 25 assists), third-year starter junior Caden Egr, linebacker (42 tackles, 22 assists, 5 1/2 sacks), senior Arjee Mack-Myers, outside linebacker (16 tackles, 15 assists, 5 sacks), and all-conference honorable mention senior Ugochukwu “Harrison” Udeh, defensive end (15 tackles, 34 assists, 2 sacks).
“Shaw gives us a strong physical presence in the middle of our defense,” Franzen said. “Our defensive line should be one of our strengths, and he and Udeh give us a really formidable front against anybody we’re playing.”
Franzen figures to have a much clearer picture of what to expect from this year’s Broncos following the college’s first-ever matchup against Peru State. Based on their 6-5 record last season, the Bobcats should be an evenly matched opponent for Hastings, Franzen said.
“It’ll be an interesting first-game matchup,” he said. “I think they (Peru State) will be pretty similar to us. Going into the game, I have no doubt our guys are going to be sky high and ready to play.
“I hope we play well, keep the energy high, and handle adversity when it shows up. We didn’t have a whole lot of heat to deal with practicing inter-squad, so until we get on that field and play that first game, we won’t be able to replicate working our way through it.”