Hastings College’s Veronica Pinkerton holds top 10 times individually in three events and runs a leg on the 1,600 relay, which ranks seventh in the Great Plains Athletic Conference this season. The GPAC meet starts Friday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

 Courtesy Hastings College Athletics

Hastings Tribune

The Great Plains Athletic Conference outdoor track and field meet begins Friday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

