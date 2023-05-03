Hastings Tribune
The Great Plains Athletic Conference outdoor track and field meet begins Friday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Hastings College has 21 event times and marks ranked in the top 10 of the conference; 16 are by the women’s team and eight are in the top three.
The Bronco women are strongest in the field. Jessa Eden holds the season-best in the discus, reaching 150-feet, 11-inches this season. Kiara Anderson is tops in the hammer (185-1), second in the discus (147-8) and sixth in the shot put (42-8 1/4). Zailee Poulson is second in the high jump (5-5).
Veronica Pinkerton has three individual top 10 times (400, 800, 1,500) and runs a leg on the 1,600 relay, which ranks seventh.
Brady Creech leads the men’s team with the second-highest high jump this spring. The Hastings High grad cleared 6-9 3/4 two weeks ago in Crete.
Northwestern’s Braden Kalvelage — also a HHS grad — holds the conference’s best long jump this spring with a 24-11 from an April 7 meet.
HC men’s GPAC rankings
High jump — 2, Brady Creech 6-9 3/4
10,000 — 9, Tatum Jelleberg 33:49.68; 10, Zach Hole 34:08.12
400 hurdles — 4, Brian Clausen 55.66; 6, Connor Hartzler 56.23
1,600 relay — 6, Hastings (Griffin, Clausen, Hartzler, Ochsner) 3:23.81
3,200 relay — 4, Hastings (Burks, Garcis, Salter, Lewandowski) 8:29.51
HC women’s GPAC rankings
Shot put — 3, Asia Tyler 44-5 1/2; 6, Kiara Anderson 42-8 1/4
Discus — 1, Jessa Eden 150-11; 2, Kiara Anderson 147-8
Hammer — 1, Kiara Anderson 185-1; 2, Jessa Eden 177-4
High jump — 2, Zailee Poulson 5-5
Triple jump — 3, Trinity Doublin 36-9 3/4
100 — 4, Jaida Rowe 12.51; 5, Kya Edwards 12.56
200 — 6, Rhys Maxey 25.75
400 — 6, Veronica Pinkerton 58.87
800 — 4, Veronica Pinkerton 2:16.09
1,500 — 3, Veronica Pinkerton 4:50.80
10,000 — 6, Elizabeth Baade 41:42.58; 7, Shania Santos 42:33.75
100 hurdles — 2, Nisa Thomas 14.27; 3, Jaida Rowe 14.51; 6, Rhys Maxey 15.08
400 hurdles — 2, Jaida Rowe 1:03.32; 9, Rhys Maxey 1:07.80
3,000 steeplechase — 6, Madison Gerken 12:46.95; 7, Landry Hinkson 12:52.32
400 relay — 4, Hastings (Edwards, Rowe, Maxey, Thomas) 48.20
1,600 relay — 7, Hastings (Pinkerton, Gerken, Velarde, Kollars) 4:14.78
3,200 relay — 5, Hastings (Golus, Chaparro Belloc, Hinkson, Seebohm) 10:30.72