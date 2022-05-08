CRETE — The Hastings College women took home nine track and field titles from the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet hosted by Doane over the weekend and finished second behind Concordia with 172 points.
Daisy Maessner won both the 100-meter dash and the triple jump, and ran anchor for the champion 400 relay team.
Maessner clocked a 12.10 in the sprint and leapt 37 feet, 5 1/4 inches. She finished a race with Julyah Wilson, Lauren Tamayo and Karsen Sears for a time of 47.13.
Tamayo won the conference title in the heptathlon, scoring 4,865 points to earn her second straight athlete of the year award at the meet. She won the 100 hurdles (14.58), 200 (25.53), high jump (5-3 1/4) and 800 (2:29.21).
Nisa Thomas won the 100 hurdles in 14.38 seconds and Madison Gerken the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:50.22).
Kiara Anderson claimed gold in the discus, tossing 154-7 and Karsen Sears set a meet and school record with her 18 foot, 6 inch long jump.
Tyler Summers claimed the only men’s title for Hastings, winning the hammer throw. The Minden native tossed 198 feet, 2 inches.
Juba McClay Jr. finished second in the triple jump (48-6 1/4).