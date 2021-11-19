VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Hastings College women's cross country team put the finishing touches on its season Friday by competing in the NAIA national championships.
HC placed 19th as a squad out 36 teams, totaling 507 points.
Milligan University won the national championship with 122 points. Dordt College, which was the only team to beat Hastings in the conference meet, placed eighth (343).
Veronica Pinkerton had the top finish for the Broncos, finishing the race in 19 minutes, 20.3 seconds, which was good enough for 67th place. Shania Santos, the reigning Great Plains Athletic Champion, was just behind Pinkerton in 70th, running her race in 19:22.5.
Madison Gerken recorded a time of 19:47.7, Jilee Golus completed her race in 20:04.4, and Landry Hinkson tallied a time of 20:56.4. Elizabeth Baade (21:46.2) and Savannah Congrove (22:26.5) rounded out the Broncos' performance.
Milligan's Alyssa Bearzi, a freshman, won the individual championship, legging out the final stretch over Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain. Bearzi's time of 18:14.9 was just 1.9 seconds ahead of second place. Milligan had three runners place in the top 11.
Milligan also won the boys race with 115 points. Dordt was again eighth in the boys race with 245 points.