For the first time since 2017, the Hastings College softball team will extend its season into postseason play.
Heading into the final weekend of conference play, the Broncos will be looking to set the tone for a successful postseason run when they take to the road for a doubleheader at Briar Cliff Saturday afternoon.
The team is currently 17-21 overall and in line for the fifth seed in the Great Plains Athletic tournament with an 11-9 record in conference play.
Coming on the heels of its 20-27 season and 6-16 conference record of a year ago, this year's upswing in GPAC victories has Hastings head coach Troy Baker thinking perhaps his young squad is on the verge of better things going forward.
Now in his 16th year as head coach and 24th year with the program, Baker said he is encouraged by how well his youthful roster of mostly underclassmen has fared during what he already considers a pivotal turning point in the program's transformation.
"We're excited," Baker said. "I think we've played pretty consistently all year and we're in a good spot.
"It's been a good year. The positive thing is most of these guys are freshmen and sophomores. Hopefully, we can continue this for another three or four years."
Despite the loss of sophomore shortstop Isabel Tanabe to a broken leg three games into conference play, the Broncos have managed to stay strong on both sides of the ball, exhibiting a determination and tenacity that has enabled them to overcome what may well have proven an insurmountable loss.
Freshman shortstop Rayleigh Guyer has filled in capably for Tanabe, anchoring what Baker said was a better-than-average defense that has exhibited a consistency well beyond its years.
"(Guyer) has done a great job," Baker said. "She had some learning curves as a freshman playing a demanding position, but for the most part, I'm happy with the way she has played.
"Defense has been a positive thing all year. Our .930 fielding percentage is solid. In conference, we've gotten better and better as the season has gone on. We have no players with 10 errors, which in my career on this campus I've never seen before."
Offensively, the team has provided plenty of run support for COVID senior pitcher Kyleigh Boever.
Leading the way atop the lineup is senior centerfielder Sydney Schelkopf with a .407 average, with fellow table setter freshman right fielder Katlyn Kappler keeping the line moving with a .360 average from the No. 7 slot.
Top power sources have been redshirt freshman second baseman Lexis Mudloff with six home runs and sophomore first baseman/designated hitter Macie Mays with five round-trippers.
The team's top hurler all season long, Boever has consistently carried the bulk of the pitching load on her capable shoulders, posting an 11-6 record with a 2.37 ERA. And while the Bronco offense has provided enough support to produce double-digit wins, not all of the team's victories have been foregone conclusions from pitch one, Baker said.
"They don't quit," he said of his hitters. "Sometimes it drives me nuts that they wait until the sixth inning to do stuff, but I don't think we're ever out of a game. I just wish we'd start off faster. It would make it easier on our pitching staff."
Though top-ranked Northwestern is clearly the team to beat, Baker believes the Broncos are one of the few teams capable of pulling off such an upset. Even so, it will take a near-perfect effort to accomplish the feat and secure a spot in the national tournament in mid-May, he said.
"I'm going to be honest, it'll be hard for anybody to beat Northwestern," he said. "But on championship day, anything goes. I'm hoping we get to see them because it will mean we're in the championship!"