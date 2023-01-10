MINDEN — Noah Maulsby was ready to run through a brick wall.
His younger brother, Taylor, not so much.
Such was the aftermath of a double overtime game coached by the two brothers Tuesday night inside their alma mater.
Noah’s Ravenna Bluejays outlasted Taylor’s Minden Whippets 45-44 through 40 minutes of basketball.
“You never want to lose to him, because now I’ve got to hear about it for a year,” said Taylor, who had bragging rights last year.
The way it went down only added to Taylor’s irritation. Noah’s team hit a last-second shot — a 3-pointer by Sarah McKeon — to finalize the result.
You win some, you lose some. But you want to win more against your siblings.
Both gave estimations that they’re about .500 coaching against each other. They’re usually all close contests, too. Though not necessarily double overtime nail-biters.
“I got him pretty good one year, he got me pretty good one year,” Noah said.
Putting Tuesday’s game in the win column appeared to mean a little more to Noah, who was less red-faced than Taylor but arguably more animated.
“I haven’t jumped around like a freaking 18-year-old kid in a long time,” Noah said.
Noah, who is 3 1/2 years older than Taylor, couldn’t stand still following the thrilling triumph by his collectively more senior basketball team. He figured the experience shone through to some degree Tuesday.
“But they’re young and they’re going to be good for a while, so I can’t talk too much crap,” Noah said of his brother’s team.
“Heck, I don’t care. I still got this one.”
Both teams are off to great starts, starting the season a combined 21-2 heading into Tuesday’s brotherly battle. Ravenna’s win was its 12th straight.
It didn’t come without drama. Fouls, foul shots. Loose balls, jump balls. Double-digit deficit, double-digit lead. Tie game. Last-second elation.
At one point during the second half, as Ravenna tightened the tension in climbing back from a 13-point hole, the brothers locked eyes and argued over a call. To no one’s surprise.
Certainly not their parents, both of whom were in attendance, cheering as hard for each son.
“My mom worries about that way more than I do,” Noah said. “I don’t care what side she sits on. She’s more scared that we don’t do something to embarrass her, that we don’t yell something stupid back and forth to each other.”
Too late.
The two did visit prior to the game, sitting side by side on the Ravenna bench.
The schools aren’t in the same classification — Minden is C-1 and Ravenna D-1 — but share mutual opponents.
After the game? Don’t expect much chatter.
“Probably gonna be awhile before I want to talk to him,” Taylor said with a smile.
“We both want each other to be successful. He’s a got a really good team and I hope to see him down at the state tournament.”