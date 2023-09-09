BOULDER, Colo. — Shedeur Sanders strolled through the back of the end zone helmet-less, galvanizing the vast Colorado student section — his student section — which spans the entire south portion of the lower bowl and extends behind the Buffs' bench on the east side to the 50 yard line of Folsom Field.
Those students would have begun to filter out at or shortly after the very moment in reference, if they didn't have plans to storm the field following No. 22 Colorado's 36-14 victory over Nebraska Saturday.
They eventually did, despite multiple warnings — pleads — from the public address announcer, and with 1 (meaningless) second still on the game clock.
But the game might as well have been over after Colorado's Tar'Varish Dawson took a triple option reverse in for an eight-yard score to go up 29-7 with 10:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.
That's when Sanders produced another play his father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders dubbed "Heisman-type" on a day full of them.
Shedeur Sanders danced his way away from pressure, spinning, turning, scratching, clawing for more heroics in his team's — his family's — home debut.
The quarterback's cross-body pass was initially ruled a catch, then reversed upon review.
It didn't matter to Sanders, who was bumped to the ground afterward, then rose and removed his headwear to strut his stuff alongside a teammate.
Yellow flags flew. That's a penalty, you know, Shedeur.
The coach's son didn't care.
"I told him, 'You cannot do that. You cannot take your helmet off,' Deion, a.k.a Coach Prime, said. "He said, 'Dad, it's personal.' And I laughed my butt off because it was in the moment and I was really upset and he hit me with the 'It's personal,' which shows they really took it to heart."
What all Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs took to heart is a curious subject. The historical and once-contrived rivalry between Colorado and Nebraska is part of it, as the Buffs were further educated on it this week and CU athletic director Rick George begged fans and season ticket holders to keep red out of Folsom at Prime's introductory press conference last December.
There was more fuel added to the fire, though, when the Huskers huddled at midfield on top of the Buffaloes' logo before Saturday's game.
But Shedeur cited other reasons in his postgame press conference Saturday, too.
"It's OK if a couple players do it, it's fine. Just enjoy the scenery. But when you got the whole team trying to disrespect it then I'm not going for that at all," the Buff's QB said. "So I went in there and disrupted it. They knew I was ripped, like, the Buffalo means a lot to me. That's what I was saying pregame and it was just extreme disrespect.
"Their coach said a lot of things about my pops and the program, but now he wanna act nice and I don't respect that because you hating on another man. You shouldn't do that.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule praised Colorado and Prime to the media this week, but previously made offseason comments presumably about the Buffs' operation, with references to cameras, hype and the transfer portal, which the Buffs were notably large players in upon Prime's takeover.
"All respect was gone for them and their program," Shedeur said. "The respect level ain't there because you disrespected us first."
The chip on Colorado's collective shoulder stacked up throughout the offseason, especially by the media who didn't believe — and probably many who still don't — that Prime's quick turnaround process will work.
CU won one game last season. This is supposed to be a rebuild.
Instead, it appears to be revenge tour of sorts.
The Buffs opened the season last week with a ranked win over then-No. 17 TCU, last year's College Football Playoff runner-up, after which Prime, perhaps prematurely, asked reporters: "Now, do you believe?"
He inspired his team last week with a call back to his motto upon hire from FCS Jackson State: We comin'.
"We ain't comin' no more," Prime said in the locker room. "We here!"
It's safe to say the Buffs (2-0) have arrived.
Sanders totaled more passing yards than Nebraska's entire offense Saturday in the programs' first meeting since 2019, which was also in Boulder.
"They are well-put together, fast, dynamic, explosive..." Rhule said.
"A lot of credit to Shedeur, man, he's running around making plays back there."
A week after breaking nine CU records, including the 510 yards he threw for against the Horned Frogs, Sanders aired out for 393 and two touchdowns on 31-for-42 passing against the Huskers.
Xavier Weaver caught a team-high 10 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.
"We wanted to run the score up," said Weaver.
Nebraska (0-2) allowed the Buffs the opportunity, turning the ball over four times, including three fumbles. CU capitalized with 16 points on the cough-ups.
Husker quarterback Jeff Sims lost two fumbles, both on issues with snaps. He also threw an interception, which led to Colorado's first touchdown.
Rhule said replacing Sims, responsible for six turnovers in two games, was never a thought, defending the Georgia Tech transfer with deflections to other potential offensive issues.
Sims was eventually replaced with Heinrich Haarberg (and co-backup Chubba Purdy for a play) after he suffered a suspected high ankle sprain.
Haarberg conducted a scoring drive in the game's final two minutes, connecting with tight end Thomas Fidone II for a four-yard touchdown on the last play of the game.
For the second straight week, Sims' biggest contribution came on the ground — a 57-yard touchdown run on Nebraska's first drive of the second half. He was 9-of-15 through the air for 106 yards.
"I think for us, if you look at the year so far, we're probably giving the ball away too much," Rhule said. "That is sort of the story and we're trying to fix it. I haven't got it fixed yet and I'm gonna keep working on it until we get it fixed."
While Nebraska hosts Northern Illinois in its home opener next Saturday, Colorado again will be in the spotlight.
After two straight weeks on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff," the Buffs will host ESPN's "College GameDay" for the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State. It was made official during Prime's postgame presser.
"I don't blame 'em one bit," Prime said.
"At the risk of sounding arrogant, we truly expect that... We expect to be on the biggest stage every week."
But Saturday's atmosphere — Prime's first home game at CU, the most-attended game at Folsom in 15 years (53,241) — surprised even him.
"A lot of this stuff is new to me," he said. "I know I've been to World Series and Super Bowls, but coaching-wise, to see that many people that came to see us perform was tremendous. Not just the number, but the energy."