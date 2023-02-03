Braydon Power put together one of his better performances of the season, but it wasn’t enough for Hastings to defend its home floor against Class A North Platte on Friday night.
Power scored 22 points in the Tigers’ 60-50 loss to the Bulldogs.
“I didn’t think they could guard Power all night. We just couldn’t break their pressure in the third quarter to get the ball in scoring positions for him, so that was the big change,” HHS coach Drew Danielson said. “We didn’t match their runs. (The) third quarter that was kinda the game right there.”
After sliding into a 28-27 halftime deficit behind River Johnston’s 3-pointer in the final seconds, the Bulldogs took the lead at 31-30 early in the third and never looked back.
They outscored the Tigers 19-11 in the third quarter and 33-22 in the second half.
“In the third quarter, they made a run and we matched it, but not as good as we should have,” Danielson said. “We were just fighting all the way back from there in the fourth quarter. Then they stalled for a little bit and it was hard to get the ball from them.”
The Tigers were riding momentum into Friday after playing what Danielson called their “best defensive half” of the season in a big win over Grand Island Northwest, but dropped back to .500 with the loss.
Hastings hosts Platteview on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans (15-4) have one of the state’s best all-time scorers in Connor Millikan.
“Six more opportunities to get better and then subdistricts, so we have to pedal to the metal to finish,” said Danielson.
Eli Schneider tallied nine points for Hastings and Aaron Nonneman scored eight. Caden Block and Parker Ablott finished with seven apiece.
North Platte’s Jesse Mauch led four Bulldogs in double figures with 18 points. Daniel Shea scored 14, Johnston finished with 13 and Carter Kelly 10.
NP (12-6).........13 14 19 14 — 60
HHS (8-8)..........15 13 11 11 — 50
North Platte (60)
Jesse Mauch 18, Daniel Shea 14, River Johnston 13, Carter Kelly 10, Caden Joneson 3, Caleb Kinkaid 2
Hastings (50)
Braydon Power 22, Eli Schneider 9 , Aaron Nonneman 8, Parker Albott 7, Caden Block 7
Girls: North Platte 46, Hastings 38
A 16-point fourth quarter by Hastings couldn’t make up the difference Friday night. North Platte held on for its fourth win of the season inside the Jungle, winning 46-38.
“We knew going into it (that) it was going to be a tough game. They are a very physical team. They threaten the 3, they threaten the drive, so we just needed to make sure we could defend both and we had some struggle with one and the other,” said head coach Liz Vanderpool.
“That’s kind of been our story this season, that we get thrown off our stuff in the first and second quarters, and then pick it up in the third quarter and then really pick it up in the fourth. But by that time you are kind of sunk and you have a bigger hole to dig yourself out of.”
The leaders for the girls were sophomore Kendall Consbruck and junior Emma Landgren, coming away with 10 and nine points, respectively.
“I think they did some good things,” Vanderpool said. “Being strong with the ball, valuing the ball — that’s one of the things we have been talking about. Staying in control and not letting the other team push us around and force us out of our offense. They did a really good job seeing the floor and seeing what other options we had.”
Consbruck had a stellar performance from the line, going 5-for-6.
“We’ve been working really hard on free throws. It’s like, you work so hard to get the free throw, so let’s make sure those go in,” said Vanderpool.
North Platte clamped down on defense in the second half to hand Hastings its seventh straight loss. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Abby Kaminski and Emily Hansen, who combined for 23 points.
Hansen hit a 3-pointer at the halftime horn to extend the lead to eight points.
Hastings hosts Class C-1 Platteview on Saturday. The two teams met in a district final in 2020.
The Tigers are hoping to get back to the form they were in right after the winter break, when they won back-to-back games.
“We need to focus on us and things we can control and make us better, and that’s going to be the building blocks for next season. Focus on what we can do, not necessarily the opponent.” said Vanderpool. “I think they did a good job. I think that’s the best thing about this team, they never give up from start to finish.”
NP (4-15)..........10 14 11 11 — 46
HHS (3-14).............6 10 6 16 — 38
North Platte (46)
Abby Kaminski 13, Emily Hansen 10, Jaden Ouderkirk 8, Avery Zurn 6, Macie Freeze 4, Keyala Willims 3, Addison Uehling 2
Hastings (38)
Kendall Consbruck 10, Emma Landgren 9, Emma Synek 4, MaKenzie Nollette 4, Madisyn Hamilton 4, Grayce Beck 3, Hadyn Laux 2, Jessalyn Quintero 2