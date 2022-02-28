UTICA — While No. 6 Osceola celebrated clinching its second straight state tournament berth inside Centennial’s gym Monday night, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley coach Dan Boshart tipped his cap to the Bulldogs in the hallway.
“They made adjustments and we didn’t,” the Eagles’ coach said.
His comment was representative of not only the Class D-2, District 6 final the teams had just played at the neutral site, but the month span between their other meeting.
“I knew they were going to make adjustments,” Boshart said. “I just didn’t know what to expect.”
The Eagles (16-9) expected to be in another game down to the wire like their Feb. 1 meeting that was decided by three points.
They didn’t expect to be sent into spring following a 61-38 rout with a state tournament berth on the line.
Osceola’s ‘Big Three’ combined for 49 points and the Bulldogs finished one make shy of shooting 50% in solidifying their second consecutive trip to Lincoln after a 33-year drought.
Kale Gustafson poured in 21 points — 11 from the free throw line — and pulled down eight rebounds. Isaiah Zelasney and Wyatt Urban each chipped in 14 points.
Even so, it wasn’t a typical night for the Bulldogs (21-5), whose only loss to a team in their class was in the subdistrict final.
They like to rebound and run. Despite 15 BDS turnovers, Osceola wasn’t afforded many transition baskets.
That the Eagles kept the Bulldogs in the half court most of the night was a positive, Boshart said.
“That was a huge win,” he said. “They got some transition points; we knew they’d get transition points. But I was pleased with how often they had to settle into half-court offense. The thing was they scored too much in the half-court offense and we didn’t have answers for Gustafson inside.”
Gustafson was a force in the paint and a big reason why the Eagles fouled into the bonus with 3:36 still to play in the third quarter.
He successfully got up only two field goals in the second half without being hacked.
Zelasney, the team’s leading scorer, was quiet until the fourth when he hit three 3-pointers on four Osceola possessions to open the frame and drown any thought of a BDS comeback.
The Eagles’ triangle-and-two defense gave the Bulldogs fits in their first meeting, but nothing slowed them down Monday.
“The shots they missed last time they were putting in tonight,” Boshart said.
BDS led just once in the game when the score was 3-2.
Then Osceola stretched an 18-5 run to midway through the second period.
The Eagles made a point to attack the rim with 6-foot-4 Eli Noel early, but had trouble penetrating the Bulldogs defense.
“We knew Eli had the size inside, they just crashed down on him so hard,” Boshart said. “They got in his way and we couldn’t make the shots we needed to make.”
Jaron Norder’s 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer answered Pierce Branting’s on the other end to keep the Eagles within reach, trailing 27-18.
Half: Osceola 27, BDS 18. #nebpreps Jaron Norder hits this wild 3 (watch closely) at the buzzer for the Eagles. Bulldogs’ Kale Gustafson leads all scorers with 10. pic.twitter.com/AdsHK5aAVD— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) March 1, 2022
A 19-point third quarter put the game and the berth to the state tournament firmly in Osceola’s grasp.
“We just couldn’t do the little things right in the first half and they piled into big things,” Boshart said. “Kudos to them; they came out hot in the second half and we came out flat. They took advantage of that.”
Osceola was one-and-done in the 2021 state tournament, losing a first-round game to O’Neill St. Mary’s.
The Bulldogs expect more out of this trip, including more TikToks like the one they made with their district champion plaque following Monday’s win.
“Last year we went down there and had a lot of jitters,” Bulldogs’ coach Jason Zelasney said of the state tournament. “It was new for all of them; they didn’t know how to react to a lot of stuff, but I think this time we’ll be a lot more prepared.”
BDS (16-9)............8 10 9 11 — 38
OSC (21-5).........14 13 19 15 — 61
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
Tyler Grote 2-5 3-6 8, Jaron Norder 5-6 2-2 13, Zachary Hoins 2-5 0-1 4, Eli Noel 1-6 4-6 6, Tanner Bolte 2-3 0-0 4, Cameron Hoins 1-3 0-0 3, Owen Oglesby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-29 9-14 38.
Osceola (61)
Isaiah Zelasney 5-13 1-2 14, Pierce Branting 1-2 0-0 3, Wyatt Urban 6-13 2-2 14, Kale Gustafson 5-8 11-12 21, Carter Girard 2-3 0-0 4, Kolton Neujahr 1-2 1-2 3, Ryan Pheak 1-2 0-0 2, Matthew Demers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-44 15-18 61.
Three-point goals: BDS 3-10 (Grote 1-3, Norder 1-2, Z. Hoins 0-2, Bolte 0-1, C. Hoins 1-2); O 4-8 (Zelasney 3-4, Branting 1-2, Pheak 0-1, Demers 0-1). Rebounds: BDS 20-4 (Noel 11-2); O 24-9 (Gustafson 8-3). Turnovers: BDS 15; O 4.