No. 25 nationally-ranked Concordia University brandished too many scoring weapons for Hastings College women's basketball team to contend with Saturday.
Five Bulldogs each scored in double digits to lead Concordia to a 91-69 win over the Broncos, who were playing in their final game of the semester.
It would be difficult to successfully challenge Concordia’s national ranking. Especially the way the Bulldogs lit up the scoreboard at HC’s Lynn Farrell Arena.
Concordia got out of the gate on fire. The Bulldogs canned seven three-point buckets in the opening quarter. CU owned a 26-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We didn’t shoot it very well and they shot it really well,” said Bronco coach Jina Douglas. “They have a lot of good shooters out there. In the first half they made some tough shots. In the second half we just didn’t want to guard anyone. We needed to make a few more on our end. We didn’t do that.”
The loss dropped HC’s overall record to 7-6. The Broncos are 3-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. HC won’t play another game until Jan. 1 when it hosts conference foe Briar Cliff.
Concordia seemed to play in mid-season form Saturday. The Bulldogs shot 55 percent from the floor and owned a 30-point lead late. Concordia never let up offensively as witnessed by its 15-2 scoring barrage in the closing minutes.
The Broncos ended up with 41 percent shooting from the floor and trailed in all but the first two minutes.
Understandably, HC coaches and players were not happy about Concordia’s dominance on the Broncos' home court. But the home team didn’t help their own cause, at times playing without much luster.
“We are all pretty disappointed,” Douglas said. "Any time you can play a ranked team at home, you think you’d come out here and be fired up for our last game this semester. Give credit to Concordia. They came in here and shot really well, ran it really well. They knew what they were doing and pretty-much shut us down, especially in the second half.”
The third quarter saw Concordia continue to wreak havoc on the Broncos. CU outscored HC 27-12 to put victory securely in the Bulldogs’ camp. CU widened its lead to a 74-46 chasm heading into the last quarter.
Only two Broncos scored in double figures. They were freshman starter Riley Clavel with 15 points and Mirriam Miller who racked up 14 points.
Scoring leaders for Concordia included Taysha Rushton and Lauren Baker, who reeled off 16 points and 15, respectively.
Concordia’s point total is the second time this season the Bulldogs have scored in the 90s.
“Defensively we have to get better. Whether we are playing man or zone, we have to have a little more sense of urgency. We need to get defensive stops and rebounds,” Douglas said. “Offensively, we’re OK for the most of the time. But we go through some scoring droughts.”
Concordia.................26 21 27 17 — 91
Hastings...................18 16 12 23 — 69
Concordia (91)
Bailey Conrad 1-5 3-4 6, Taysha Rushton 6-14 3-3 16, Lauren Baker 5-6 0-0 15, Rylee Pauli 5-7 0-0 10, Mackenzie Toomey 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor Farrell 2-5 0-0 5, Abby Krieser 0-0 2-2 2, Hanna Spearman 0-2 0-0 0, Chloe Schumacher 1-1 0-0 2, Kendal Brigham 3-6 0-1 7, Hailey Kleinschmit 0-2 0-0 0, Sadie Powell 6-7 1-2 14, Kayla Luebbe 5-7 0-0 11. Totals: 35-64 9-12 91.
Hastings (69)
Ali Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Riley Clavel 4-10 5-6 15, Taylor Beacom 1-4 6-6 8, Katherine Hamburger 1-3 0-0 3, Dawson Knode 1-7 1-2 3, Sydney Anderson 0-1 0-0 0 Kylie Baumert 2-4 0-0 4, Allison Bauer 2-8 0-0 5, Mirriam Miller 5-7 4-4 14, Kiernan Paulk 2-3 1-2 5, Natalie Dick 2-4 1-1 5, Alyssa Baker 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 22-54 20-23 69.
Three-point goals – C 12-26 (Conrad 1-3, Rushton 1-6, Baker 5-6, Toomey 1-1, Farrell 1-3, Spearman 0-1, Brigham 1-3, Powell 1-1, Luebbe 1-2). H 5-21 (Smith 1-2, Clavel 2-6, Beacom 0-1, Hamburger 1-2, Knode 0-3, Bauer 1-5, Miller 0-1, Paulk 0-1). Rebounds – C 36 (Conrad 5), H 28 (Baumert 6)). Fouls – C 18, H 12. Fouled out – none. Assists – C 20 (Toomey 5), H 9 (Smith 3). Steals – C 5, H 9 (Knode 3).