SEWARD — After winning a share of the GPAC regular season title, Concordia took the whole postseason crown.
The Bulldogs (25-6) knocked off Jamestown 77-70 in Seward Tuesday night behind four scorers in double figures.
The Jimmies (24-9) led as many as five points and received the game-high 24 points from Mason Walters.
Noah Schutte led Concordia with 22 and Gage Smith scored 20.
With the victory, Concordia garners an automatic berth to the NAIA national tournament, held March 17-22 in Kansas City, Missouri. Regular season co-champion Briar Cliff also receives an automatic berth.
Women: DWU 83, Morningside 60
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Dakota Wesleyan, which finished third in the regular season standings, knocked off No. 6 Morningside 83-60 for the GPAC title Tuesday night.
The Mustangs (27-5), GPAC regular season champions with a record of 20-2, didn’t have an answer for the Tigers (26-7), who got a hug double-double from Jada Campbell.
She finished with 33 points and 17 rebounds, going 16-of-18 from the floor.
The Mustangs won each of the match ups with the Tigers in the regular season, but had a quiet offensive night Tuesday. Sierra Mitchell notched a team-high 16 points while Sophie Peppers had 15.
Both teams will get automatic berths to the national tournament, which is held March 17-22 in Sioux City.