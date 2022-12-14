It’s Dec. 16, 2006. Dani Busboom is wearing a black libero jersey for the Nebraska volleyball team.

The Huskers are playing for a national championship across the net from No. 2-ranked Stanford. The Qwest Center is feeling more like the Coliseum East with a record 17,209 fans — an NCAA record at the time — piled in.

Edward Jones
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0