It’s Dec. 16, 2006. Dani Busboom is wearing a black libero jersey for the Nebraska volleyball team.
The Huskers are playing for a national championship across the net from No. 2-ranked Stanford. The Qwest Center is feeling more like the Coliseum East with a record 17,209 fans — an NCAA record at the time — piled in.
In just under two hours — four sets of volleyball — that night, Nebraska won its third national championship a year after being upset in the 2005 final against Washington.
With a deafening home advantage, the Huskers prevailed over Stanford 27-30, 30-26, 30-28, 30-27.
It was a different age of volleyball. Games were played to 30.
It was that way for the first seven seasons of rally scoring, which was introduced in 2001. They were renamed as “sets” in 2008 and reduced to 25 points, win by two.
It was Busboom’s senior year, her first in the libero kit after transitioning from setter during the team’s run to the championship match when she was a junior.
She was Big 12 co-libero of the year in her final year of collegiate volleyball.
On a Nebraska defense that held opponents to a .144 hitting percentage, she averaged 5.04 digs per set.
Busboom still holds the program’s record for digs in a season from that year with 580. She registered a career-high 29 in the 2006 semifinals and followed with 21 in the championship match.
The libero position was still fairly new at that point.
So much so that during a Stanford timeout during the fourth set with Nebraska leading 22-18, ESPN2’s broadcast came back from a commercial break with Busboom in a pre-recorded piece explaining the position’s significance.
ESPN announcer Beth Mowins introduced the sponsored segment.
“The libero is a special player with a special job. Here’s Dani Busboom with our Home Depot Coaching Clinic.”
Shouting out her hometown of Cortland, Nebraska, located on Highway 77 between Lincoln and Beatrice, Busboom began her report.
“The libero is a defensive specialist that plays only in the back row,” she said. “I wear a different color jersey than my teammates.”
She cued a fake serve for the camera with a cheesy smile. “I can serve.”
Then chases the ball off screen.
Stepping back into picture, Busboom continues: “I can enter the match at any time. I can’t block, I can’t spike and I can only set behind the white line.”
That was 16 years ago. So much has changed.
On Wednesday, Dani Busboom Kelly (the name she took after marrying former Husker football player Lane Kelly) sat at the podium inside the former Qwest Center — now CHI Health Center Omaha — as the head coach of a Louisville program on the eve of a second consecutive Final Four match.
“Sixteen,” Busboom Kelly said. “Wow.”
In between then and now, Busboom Kelly had various coaching stints and even a job selling insurance in Omaha.
Notably, she served as an assistant for her former college coach, John Cook, for five seasons from 2012-16.
That coaching stint featured a second trip to and championship inside the Qwest Center-turned-CenturyLink Center in 2015. And spring-boarded her back to Louisville, where she spent the 2011 season.
Busboom Kelly assisted the University of Tennessee from 2009-11.
“I worked for three very different head coaches, but I learned so much at each stop,” she said Wednesday.
“I knew what it took to run a great program. And so I feel like just being very authentic and true to who I was and making sure that I made great hires and surrounded myself with great people was really important.”
Louisville has been better for the hire.
The Cardinals are in the national semifinals for the second straight year, representing the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Their opponent on Thursday night is the Pittsburgh Panthers, with whom they shared the ACC title. Pitt was also a semifinalist last season, losing to Nebraska in that round.
“My first year in the ACC, we didn’t have any teams ranked in the Top 25,” Busboom Kelly said. “And I remember we kept winning. We could not break into the Top 25, but we weren’t beating any ranked opponents.”
Fast forward a few seasons and Louisville — and Pitt for that matter — has become a national power.
“I’m pretty excited we both made it back to the Final Four,” said Busboom Kelly, “because I think last year, there was a lot of noise, like, ‘Oh, this is a one-time thing.’ For us to both do it again under completely different circumstances with completely different teams just says a lot about the growth of the sport.”
At least one ACC school will play for the national championship against either Texas or San Diego, who play in the 6 p.m. semifinal Thursday night.
Husker fans have a few options to cheer for since their team didn’t qualify after losing to Oregon in the regional semifinal.
Busboom Kelly and Louisville are one, though Nebraska would have played the Cardinals in the regional final had they finished off the Ducks.
Pittsburgh and San Diego both have Nebraskans on their rosters.
Platteview native Sabrina Starks is a middle blocker/right side for the Panthers. Kate Galvin, who played at Millard North, is a freshman libero/defensive specialist for the Toreros.
And there’s Texas, which Nebraska beat to reach the Final Four in 2021. The Longhorns scooped up two Huskers from the transfer portal last season in Kayla Caffey and Keonilei Akana.
Busboom Kelly made her case Wednesday.
“It’s pretty surreal to be back in a different role for the third time. And when you start a season, you always want to get to the Final Four; that’s your hope,” Busboom Kelly said. “But as it gets closer and closer, I think the pressure builds and when you have the hometown factor it’s even more pressure. So it means a lot.
“We’re going to have tons of family, friends and people that have become die-hard Louisville fans in the building. To be able to share that with them and them to be able to see us in person means a lot. I’m really proud of this team and our players and the way they play. And I’m excited for people who know me to witness that live.”