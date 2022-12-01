Gracie Weichman earned herself a treat after giving the fans one Thursday night in Adams Central’s season opener.
The junior guard splashed a buzzer-beater from half court to send the Patriots to the locker room with a 29-12 lead that only expanded in the second half of AC’s 62-26 win over Aurora.
“We work on those,” said Adams Central coach Evan Smith after his team improved to 1-0.
“We call them either a Gatorade shot or a Scooter’s shot. We give them a gift card if they make one in practice on pregame. It’s fun to see those go down, you don’t get to see those very often.”
Smith hadn’t seen Megyn Scott go for 21 points before Thursday. The junior scored her Adams Central career-high to lead the Class C-1 preseason No. 4 Patriots (1-0).
Scott finished the game 10-of-13 from the floor, including a 5-for-6 performance in the first half.
“She’s fully capable of doing that on any given night,” Smith said of the younger Scott, whose older sister Lauryn added seven points.
Scoring lanes opened for everyone with Aurora (0-1) double-teaming AC’s 6-foot-3 senior post Rachel Goodon every time she touched the ball.
Goodon still tallied 14 points and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.
“Rachel had a good game, and our guards I thought played well, attacking the rim,” Smith said. “Pretty balanced scoring minus Megyn’s 21 points. We’re going to be tough to guard with the weapons we have this season.”
Weichman added eight points and four other Patriots joined her in the scorebook.
The Huskies finished just 7-for-39 from the floor. They scored only three points over the first eight minutes of the game. Danae Nachtigal had a team-high six points.
It took Aurora six minutes to score its first bucket as AC pulled ahead 16-0.
“With our obvious size advantage inside, I think we did a good job of establishing a presence early and just created a lot of easy looks inside for Rachel and Megyn both,” said Smith, whose team hosts Wood River on Tuesday.
“The other thing I was happy with was our transition game, pushing the ball up the floor. We didn’t finish particularly well in the first half, but still did a good job of attacking and that’s the mentality we’ve got to have the rest of the season, to put a lot of pressure on defenses.”
Aurora (0-1)..........….3 9 8 6 — 26
AC (1-0)….....…16 13 18 15 — 62
Danae Nachtigal 2-10 2-2 6, Kasey Schuster 2-6 1-2 5, Aleah Vinkenberg 1-4 1-2 4, Adi Fahrnbruch 0-1 0-0 0, Eva Fahrnbruch 2-9 1-2 5, Hannah Janda 1-3 0-0 0, Emi Huls 0-1 1-2 1, Morgan Bonifas 1-2 0-0 3, Kendal Wineteer 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Ashby 0-1 0-0 0, Kenna Merrihew 0-3 2-2 2. Totals: 7-39 11-15 26.
Gracie Teichmann 2-4 3-4 8, Megan Scott 10-13 1-2 21, Kylie Lancaster 1-4 1-1 3, Lauryn Scott 3-7 1-2 7, Rachel Gordon 7-11 0-0 14, Briley Nienhueser 0-4 4-4 4, Kadi Kimberly 1-8 0-0 3, Linse Lancaster 1-2 0-0 2, Irelyn Samuelson 0-3 0-1 0, Charliee Mucklow 0-3 2-2 2. Totals: 24-57 10-14 62.
Three-point goals—A 2-10 (Nachtigal 0-4, Schuster 0-1, Vinkenberg 1-1, E. Fahrnbruch 0-1, Bonifas 1-2, Wineteer 0-1); AC 2-17 (Weichman 1-2, M. Scott 0-1, K. Lancaster 0-2, L. Scott 0-2, Nienhueser 0-3, Kimberly 1-5, Mucklow 0-2). Rebounds—A 26-9 (Nachtigal 6-2); AC 37-14 (Goodon 7-1). Turnovers—A 15; AC 10.