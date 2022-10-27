Football teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference don't have control over scheduling. That's all done at the conference offices in Sioux City, Iowa, albeit involving some coordination with member schools.
That means teams can't pick and choose when their bye week falls.
Surely Concordia, which had its bye week after just one game and will finish the season with nine straight weeks of football, would have liked a say in the matter.
Same with Jamestown, which is playing its 10th week in a row before a bye in Week 11. Dakota Wesleyan doesn't have a pause until the season's over, after 11 weeks — at 1-8 to this point, it won't matter for the Tigers anyway.
Hastings College played nine consecutive weeks before its bye, which falls on the schedule this week. Not ideal for the Broncos (7-2, 6-2), but things have gone about as well as could be expected up to this point.
"Ideally you’d have it somewhere around the middle of the season or just past the middle of the season or so," said Hastings coach Matt Franzen.
That would have meant the first or second week of October, which would have been a welcome sight considering HC opened its season August 27 in the suburbs of Chicago.
"I think we could have benefitted from a bye week even last week or this week," Franzen said Sunday following his team's Week 9 win at Jamestown.
The Broncos were running on fumes, but still managed to leave North Dakota with a 23-16 win.
After all, they left Hastings for the 16-hour round trip knowing a bye week would follow.
"We talked about it as coaches and finally brought it up to the team after Thursday’s practice: 'Everybody’s looking forward to a week of rest and a weekend off to recharge, but we’ve got one more big one before we can relax.'
"We could kind of feel it in our players that they were a little tired. Fortunately, we still had enough juice to come out of there with a win."
Another stout defensive effort and freshman tailback Antoine Murphy provided just the jolt HC needed to pull into the bye in fourth place in the GPAC. The defense pitched a first-half shut out as Hastings opened up a 16-0 lead.
Murphy made sure Jamestown didn't get closer than a touchdown by game's end after executing the first Bronco kick return for a touchdown since 2016 with his 84-yarder on the ensuing kickoff following a 40-yard field goal by the Jimmies early in the fourth quarter.
"I think after the game was over everybody gave high-fives and hugs, and took a deep breath and said: 'OK, now we're going to recharge and rest up for the stretch run,'" Franzen said.
It's a finish that could determine the Broncos' first playoff appearance since 2009.
But it'll be no cakewalk.
After the bye, Hastings College plays at Dordt and then hosts No. 4 Northwestern.
The Defenders were picked to finish third in the preseason GPAC poll behind the Northwestern and No. 1 Morningside. They sit fifth in the standings at 4-3 behind the Broncos and host Jamestown (3-6, 2-6) Saturday.
The Red Raiders' only loss came in the season opener by one point against the top-ranked Mustangs. They host Briar Cliff (1-7, 1-6) this weekend.
Franzen doesn't have to convince his team that there's still plenty to play for. His goal, though, is to have it as best prepared as possible so there is more to play for.
The Broncos didn't practice Monday, when they usually have an abbreviated session. They won't practice Friday, Saturday or Sunday — the team's normal day off.
"It'll be a nice break," Franzen said. "Then on Monday we'll start to really dig into Dordt. There'll be a little bit of that this week, but we'll do most of the install next week."
The coaches — and players if they like — are freed up to watch the high school football playoffs, which are all on Friday this week. It's the opening round for Classes A, B, C-1, C-2 and six-man. Eight-man playoffs began last Thursday.
Franzen wasn't sure which games he and his staff might attend but mentioned a few in the region of particular interest.
On Saturday, his plan is to stream GPAC games — namely Jamestown at Dordt.
"We're in a position now where some of the other games matter," said Franzen, whose team's losses are against the top two teams in the GPAC, Midland and Morningside.
"We're hoping someone can sneak up and get Midland ... and we can win out. There's a lot still on the line and those other games can affect where we're at."
Midland (7-1, 6-1) is a 7.5 point favorite at home against Concordia (3-4, 3-4) this weekend, according to the Massey Ratings. Dordt is favored by 23.5 points over Jamestown.