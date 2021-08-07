Zach Hardcastle almost missed his opportunity to help the Cabot, Arkansas, RailCats to the final day of the American Legion Mid-South Regional.
The hero in Saturday's elimination ballgame — in which the RailCats knocked out host team Hastings Five Points Bank in extra innings — didn't join the team until mid-summer, at first opting to enjoy his final summer before college.
But now Hardcastle is having more fun than he could have imagined. His two-run single on a hanging breaking ball in the top of the eighth inning Saturday pushed the RailCats ahead of the Chiefs to the 5-3 final tally.
"I realized I was going to be missing out on a lot," Hardcastle said of his decision to join the team late. "This is a really special team and they're all really special to me."
Hardcastle's initial wish was to dog pile at Bear Stadium in Conway, Ark., where the Arkansas state tournament is held.
Check.
"Now look where we are," he said. "We're going to the final day of a regional and it's a big deal."
Cabot needs two wins on Sunday to win the tournament and secure a spot in Shelby, N.C. at the American Legion World Series.
"Without a doubt I think we can win two games tomorrow," Hardcastle said. "I know this team and my teammates. We're the best team out here, I guarantee it."
Although, the RailCats looked far from Hardcastle's description early in the team's first elimination game of the weekend, following its loss to Dubuque County, the Iowa state champion, on Friday.
Cabot committed three errors in the first two frames Saturday, gifting Hastings two runs on just one hit in the opening stanza.
"Honestly it felt like it was going to get away from us," said Cabot coach Cody Perrin. "That was my gut feeling."
But Hastings finished the game with just four hits and missed out on multiple opportunities to extend its lead or break the deadlock that ensued after the fourth inning.
The Chiefs left the bases loaded in the first two innings and stranded the go-ahead on second base in the sixth.
"We're one big two-out hit from winning that game I believe," said Five Points coach Blake Marquardt. "We were close to breaking the game open to where you play the game a bit different."
Cabot's persistence at the dish eventually paid off with some reversed luck.
A pair of Hastings mistakes in the eighth were cashed in as the eventual game-winning runs for the visitors. Hardcastle provided the direct deposit.
"We didn't deserve to win this game, honestly," said Hardcastle, whose sacrifice fly in the fourth gave Cabot its first lead.
Eli Hutcherson, who earned the win in relief, recorded the first big hit for the RailCats when he tied the game with a two-run single in the fourth inning.
Hutcherson's was the fourth straight hit to begin the frame off of Hastings' starter Daeton Espino, who was pitching for the first time with the Chiefs after his call up to the senior team.
Creighton Jacobitz, the lefty who didn't record an out in Thursday's start, provided four-plus quality frames of relief work for Hastings but was ultimately tagged with the loss.
FPB's Luke Brooks tied the game in the home half of the fourth with his single to left-center.
But Cabot silenced the Hastings offense — and its raucous crowd — the rest of the way.
"I think we were a little shook from the atmosphere early on," Perrin said. "Props to Hastings. I mean, it's an incredible baseball town."
CAB.............000 300 02x — 5 9 4
FPB............200 100 00X — 3 4 2
W — Eli Hutcherson. L — Creighton Jacobitz.