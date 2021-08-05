Cabot, Arkansas, continued Wednesday on the hot streak that helped it reach the Mid-South American Legion regional baseball tournament at Duncan Field.
The Arkansas squad cleared its first hurdle of the regional tourney by defeating Nebraska state champion Gretna 7-2 in an opening-round contest.
Nicknamed the RailCats, the Cabot team qualified for the regional by winning its first-ever state tournament. The RailCats tallied 37 runs in the last three days of the Arkansas tournament. They entered the regional tourney with a .347 team batting average.
A long road trip to Hastings didn’t seem to bother the RailCats, who clubbed 10 hits against Gretna, including a 2-RBI triple by Kyler Carmack in the fourth inning. Carmack scored later that inning to boost the Cabot lead to 6-0.
“We’ve been very happy the way we’ve been playing at the plate,” Perrin said. “It was a 13-hour drive to get here. I didn’t know what to expect. But I was really happy with our energy.”
Perrin said the cavernous expanse of Duncan Field played into the hands of his Arkansas hitters and baserunners.
“We may not hit it over the wall. But we’ve got some kids that can run and drive the gaps. It is a beautiful ballpark and we are happy to be here” Perrin said.
Gretna, who defeated Fremont to win the Nebraska state championship, didn’t score Wednesday except for its two-run fourth inning. That cut Cabot’s lead to 6-2.
Gretna ended up with eight hits and made just one error. But Gretna left nine base runners stranded.
“We left runners on all day. We just didn’t really come through with that big hit. We didn’t execute at the plate. It was an off day, to be honest, offensively,” Gretna coach Bryan O’Flynn said. “If we get some of those runs early with runners on base, I think it is a different game.”
Meanwhile, the Railcats scored two runs in the top of the first frame. They added another score in the third, and cut loose with a three-run fourth inning to go along with a sixth-inning score.
By far the best defensive play came in the seventh frame.
Cabot’s left fielder sprinted about 40 yards and made a diving catch on a ball screaming down the line. Without the web gem, Gretna might have been able to score runs because the next two batters reached base on a hit and a walk, respectively. A double play ended that threat and ended the game.
O’Flynn said his Gretna team will continue to be happy about playing in its first-ever regional tournament.
“We are super excited to be here. We will be ready (Thursday),” O’Flynn said.
Gretna’s hitting was led by Kaden Conrad with a double and a single. Teammate Caden Boswell hit a pair of singles. Conrad and Skyler Graham each tallied a run. Graham added a single.
Carmack paced Cabot at the plate with two singles to go along with his two-run triple. Carmack also scored three runs. Zach Hardcastle registered two singles and scored a run. Jackson Olivi slapped two singles and scored twice. Haydin Prewett also scored a run and got on base three times by base-on-balls.
CAB................201 301 0 — 7 10 0
GRE...................000 200 0 — 2 8 1
W — Hogan Ralston. L — Brayden Chaney.
2B — G., Kaden Conrad.
3B — Ark., Kyler Carmack.