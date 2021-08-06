Scoring in bunches is a mainstay of the team from Cabot, Arkansas that won its state championship last month.
The RailCats played that way again Thursday in their 13-4 win against Oak Grove (Missouri) Post 379 at the Mid-South American Legion baseball tournament.
Cabot scored three runs in each of the first two innings, then tallied two runs each in the third, sixth and seventh frames.
“One of our runners got to third base and said, ‘It’s crazy how we score in bunches.’ That’s kind of how we’ve been all year,” said Cabot coach Cody Perrin.
Cabot advances in the tournament carrying a 2-0 tourney record. Oak Grove is 1-1 and facing elimination. All tournament games are at Duncan Field.
Good hitting is another mainstay for the RailCats.
“We are swinging the bats really well,” Perrin said about his team’s Thursday performance. “It seems like if one or two guys get on base, it’s kind of contagious, hitting-wise.”
The Arkansas state champs pounded out 17 hits against Oak Grove, led by Kyler Carmack.
Carmack clouted two doubles, a single and two runs batted in. During Wednesday’s first-round win, Carmack sparked the RailCats with a triple, two singles and two runs.
“He’s a special kid. His nickname for us is ‘Clutch,’” Perrin said. “It seems like the bigger the moment the better he is. We are very lucky that he’s on our side. He’s an incredible competitor.”
Oak Grove coach Jeff Wright spoke highly of Carmack.
“When you’ve got a guy hitting third who’s hitting almost .600. I mean, that’s ridiculous. It’s not even fair, almost,” Wright said.
The Railcats opened with a 3-0 lead in the first inning, greeting Oak Grove starting pitcher Shayton Wright with four hits. Wright was relieved in the second inning. Cabot had scratched out seven hits already by the end of the second frame and led 6-0.
“Their hitters were the story. They are just so talented up and down their lineup,” coach Wright said about the team from Cabot.
Cabot used three pitchers against Oak Grove. The Cabot hurlers gave up seven hits — enough to draw a little criticism from their coach.
“We weren’t at our best on the mound today. We’ve got to be better tomorrow,” Perrin said. “But the good thing is we’ve got some guys with low pitch counts. So they will be available, and get another chance to pitch and be better.”
Coach Wright knew before the game started that his Missouri squad would face a tough challenge against Cabot.
“All their kids come from one high school, and it happens to be the largest high school in Arkansas. The state itself is a hotbed for baseball. If you say just those things, that is enough to know that team is one heck of a team and has a lot of talent. I knew from the start that we’d have our hands full and they proved it. They are a great hitting team,” Wright said.
Besides Carmack’s hitting leadership, four other Cabot hitters enjoyed a multi-hit game.
Hayden Prewitt and Zach Hardcastle registered three singles each. Prewitt scored three runs. Hogan Ralston and Eli Hutchinson connected for two hits apiece. Ralston scored twice.
For Oak Grove, Haiden Armstrong collected two singles and a run. Brody Armstrong joined Shayton Wright as Oak Grove batters getting a double each. Armstrong also slapped a single.
CAB………..332 102 2 — 13 17 0
OAK………….002 020 0 — 4 7 2
WP – Lukas Petross. LP —Shayton Wright.
2B — C., Jackson Olivi, Kyler Carmack, Eli Hutchinson. OG., Wright, Brody Armstrong.