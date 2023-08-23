After completing her career at Hastings College and accepting a job with Hastings Public Schools, Anna Cafferty is also taking over the golf program that helped form her.
Cafferty is now in charge of the Hastings High program that was led by Rick Christy the past eight seasons.
The Tigers were state qualifiers a season ago, finishing 11th in the Class B meet, but graduated their No. 1 golfer and saw their No. 2 scorer at state, Kendall Consbruck, transfer across town.
Remaining are senior Alayna Stephenson, who showed great promise last season during her first year of competitive golf, and Peyton Criss, a junior making her varsity debut.
“We have a small team this year with four seniors last year and a couple others moving schools,” said Cafferty, “but Alayna and Peyton are good athletes and great students to help rebuild this program.”
Stephenson was ninth at districts last season.
“Alayna Stephenson has some of the strongest foundational skills I’ve seen for a fairly new golfer, considering last year was her first year playing. I’m optimistic she has the talent to make a strong showing at districts to qualify for state again this year,” said Cafferty.
“Peyton Criss has the desire to get better and a positive attitude that will benefit her this season. We are just looking to improve as a team as the year progresses.”
Aug. — 21, at Waverly triangular; 24, at Kearney Catholic invite; Sept. — 1, at Grand Island invite (Jackrabbit); 8, at Lexington invite; 11, Grand Island dual (Lochland); 12, Hastings invite (Lochland); 15, at Minden invite; 19, at Minden triangular; 21, at Holdrege invite; 26, at Waverly invite