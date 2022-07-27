LINCOLN — Shaun Campbell extended his lead at the 114th Nebraska Amateur Championship to a six-shot lead over the rest of the field in Wednesday's third round.
The Creighton golfer from Tauranga, New Zealand, doubled his lead from the second round by shooting a 68 for the second straight day. He recovered from a bogey on the first hole and scattered four birdies through the final 17 holes at Firethorn Golf Club.
Campbell hit two provisional balls on the first tee, after his first tee shot went right and his second left, both in tall, native grass. However, he found his original ball and managed the bogey.
Four players are tied for second at even par for the tournament. That group includes two players who made the biggest moves, matching Campbell's low round of the day. Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn and Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington, who played alongside each other.
Joining them in second position are Omaha's Charlie Zielinski and Fordyce's Matthew Schaefer, who both shot 70.
Seven strokes back are two past champions: Elkhorn's Ryan Nietfeldt (2002) and Omaha's Andy Sajevic, a four-time champion. They are joined by Elkhorn's Alex Farrell and Lincoln's Thomas Bryson.
Aurora's Caleb Badura rounds out the Top 10 at 2-over par for the tournament. Doniphan's Ethan Smith is tied for 28th at 13-over par. He shot his lowest round so far with a 74 Wednesday.