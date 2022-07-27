LINCOLN — Shaun Campbell extended his lead at the 114th Nebraska Amateur Championship to a six-shot lead over the rest of the field in Wednesday's third round.

The Creighton golfer from Tauranga, New Zealand, doubled his lead from the second round by shooting a 68 for the second straight day. He recovered from a bogey on the first hole and scattered four birdies through the final 17 holes at Firethorn Golf Club.

0
0
0
0
0