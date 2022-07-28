Campbell becomes first from outside U.S. to win Nebraska Amateur Championship title
LINCOLN — Shaun Campbell on Thursday became the first out-of-state golfer since 1999, and first-ever from outside the United States, to win the Nebraska Amateur Championship.
The New Zealander, who golfs for Creighton, captured the 114th Nebraska Am title and a $750 check with his composite 282 across 72 holes at Firethorn Golf Club the last four days.
Despite shooting a 4-over 75 in his final round, his six-shot lead heading into the round held up.
“It was a bit of a grind out there today, but finally managed to bring it home,” Campbell said. “I did what I had to do and got the job done.”
Andy Sajevic of Omaha, a four-time champion of the event, claimed his first runner-up finish, climbing all the way back from a 77 on day one and carding three rounds under par to get back to even (284) for the tournament.
Elkhorn’s Ryan Niefeldt (+1) and Omaha’s Charlie Zielinski (+2) rounded out the top four finishers, with Lincoln’s Thomas Bryson and Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski tying for fifth (+3).
Aurora’s Caleb Badura finished solo in seventh. Alex Farrell of Elkhorn and Bennington’s Johnny Spellerberg tied for eighth and Fordyce’s Matthew Schaefer finished 10th (+6).
Doniphan’s Ethan Smith tied for 33rd at 22-over par and won $50 in prize money. Smith’s final round was his highest score of the tournament (80).
Sodbusters final road game
of season canceled
Due to poor field conditions in Laramie, Wyoming, caused by a Wednesday night rain storm, the series finale between the Hastings Sodbusters and Gem City Bison scheduled for Thursday evening was called off.
The Bison took the first two games 6-3 and 9-8 at Cowboy Field.
There was no recap of Wednesday’s game in Thursday’s Tribune because the Independence League’s stats website experienced server maintenance prior to the finish of the game and extended past the Tribune’s deadline.
Hastings will finish its first season in the Independence League — and fifth overall — this weekend.
The Sodbusters (20-30) host the Fremont Moo (32-19) Friday and Saturday night at Duncan Field.
A reminder that Saturday’s season finale is also Christmas in July night supporting Hastings Goodfellows and its mission to provide area families assistance during the holiday season. There will be a donation box for new, unused toys and a scannable QR code for monetary contributions. Split the pot winnings will also go to Goodfellows.
Sun beats Storm in Sue Bird’s final game in Connecticut
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun spoiled former UConn star Sue Bird’s final scheduled game in the state, beating the Seattle Storm 88-83 on Thursday night.
Brionna Jones added 13 points, and Courtney Williams and DeWanna Bonner each had 12 for the Sun (20-9).
The 41-year-old Bird finished with 14 points and seven assists for the Storm (18-11). Two other former UConn stars, Breanna Stewart and Gabby Williams, had 17 and 16 points respectively.
Bird, who plans to retire at the end of this season, hit her first two shots of the game — both 3-pointers — and had eight points in helping Seattle to an early 18-8 lead. The Storm led 24-21 after a quarter.
But Connecticut closed the first half on an 11-3 run. A one-handed set shot from Thomas gave Connecticut its first lead just before halftime and Connecticut went into the break up 44-40 and led 72-68 after three quarters.
Williams, tied the game at 83 with a steal, a nice spin move and a layup. But Natisha Hiedeman hit a 3-pointer at the other end for Connecticut. Neither team could hit a shot from the floor over the final 2:42 and Connecticut held on for the win.
The arena was awash in UConn gear, Bird national team jerseys and her familiar No. 10 Storm jersey.
Stephanie Brune, 28, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, wore a goat’s-head hat, complete with horns, and said she considers Bird the greatest of all time.
“She’s a pioneer for our age group,” Brune said. “She’s a leader through and through and she’s phenomenal.”
The game was the first sellout in Uncasville since the 2019 WNBA Finals and many of the fans were there to see Bird. They gave the 41-year-old a standing ovation during a pregame ceremony and another during player introductions.
“I appreciate that they honor and welcome back the UConn players,” said Sun coach Curt Miller. “But through and through they are Sun fans, and I appreciate that balance.”
Connecticut gave Bird several gifts, including a selection of books curated by her sister Jen, who owns a book store, and a 2002 vintage bottle of wine.
Bird played 30 miles north at UConn from 1998-2002, leading the Huskies to two of its 11 NCAA championships. Her former college coach, Geno Auriemma, watched from a sky box.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont declared Thursday “Sue Bird Day” in Connecticut.
“(Bird) is a trailblazer, whose tenacity has elevated the sport of basketball. Connecticut is proud to be part of her journey,” he tweeted.
The Storm started four former UConn players: Bird, Stewart, Williams and Tina Charles, who also finished with 14 points.