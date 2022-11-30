Riding a wave of momentum after placing a wrestler in the state finals for a second consecutive season, the Doniphan-Trumbull wrestling team is excited for the new season to get underway.
Cardinals head coach Andrew Smith, who is entering his fourth year at the helm, said D-T has a high number of kids out this season, and they’re excited to try and keep making a run at the postseason.
“Our team is ready to compete this year,” Smith said. “We had a great off-season going to camps and wrestling in tournaments. We were exposed to a lot of high-level wrestling, and it shows in the room. Our wrestling room is as full as it has ever been, and we are getting better every day … We will be ready to compete.”
Last season, Doniphan-Trumbull heavyweight Jordy Baland gave the Cardinals a thrill as he pulled off one upset after another en route to the Class D finals, where he earned a silver medal.
Baland graduated after last year, but Zac Burkey, who was D-T’s only other wrestler competing in Omaha last season, is returns to the team with state experience.
Burkey was 10-14 last year after his state appearance as a sophomore at 113 pounds.
He’s expected to move up to 120 pounds this season. Burkey is one of five juniors for the Cardinals, who have no seniors on the team.
The other juniors are Chase Goff (138), Bryan Shafer (170), Tyler Engel (195/220), and Gabe Waters (220/285).
The bulk of the team is made up of freshmen and sophomores. Tycen Breckner (195/220) leads the sophomore class after racking up 27 wins last season.
Both Dakota Gibson (126/132) and Zayden Delgado (145) collected more than 20 wins last year, as Andy Schultz (132/138), and Aaron Long (152) round out the sophomore class.
Freshmen looking to make their way into the lineup include Hayden Smith (113) and Preston Witter (160).
Doniphan-Trumbull will compete in the Class C, District 3 tournament , which includes Tribland teams St. Cecilia and South Central.
The Cardinals will open their season in a dual with Ravenna on Thursday, before competing in the Harvard invite on Saturday.
D-T will host a quadrangular on Jan. 12, 2023, as well as its own invite on Jan. 28, 2023.