BLUE HILL — The Wood River Eagles, who had not played a game of volleyball yet this season, won two straight matches in a sweep against the home team Blue Hill Bobcats and a 2-1 victory over the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals Thursday night. The Bobcats dropped both matches on their home court.
“I was disappointed because we had such an incredible practice (Wednesday),” said Bobcats head coach Jessica Diehl. “We came out flat and didn’t bring the excitement or communication or anything we had yesterday.”
The Bobcats built a 5-1 lead early in the first set against the Eagles. The Eagles evened out the score at five a piece on an ace by junior Gracie Wagoner. Both teams traded points for most of the set. With the score tied at 19 apiece, the Eagles scored six unanswered points to win set one 25-19.
Set two saw a back and forth battle, but the Bobcats took a narrow 10-9 lead on a kill from senior Abigail Meyer followed by a solo block and an ace serve from fellow senior India Mackin.
The Eagles went on a 12-2 run midway through the set to take a 24-16 lead. The Bobcats rattled off nine straight points to take a 25-24 lead. Meyer tallied four kills in the run and Mackin another ace. Freshman setter Reece Mlady also had three assists for the Bobcats. The Eagles held on to win the match 29-27.
Game two saw the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals dominate set one in the early go, building an 11-4 lead. But the Eagles battled back, capitalizing on Cardinal errors to tie the game at 19 apiece. Sophomore Kaleah Olson came up big down the stretch with a block and two kills, giving the Cardinals a 25-21 first set victory.
Both teams went back and forth to start set two. Down 12-14 the Eagles went on a huge 10-2 run, shifting the momentum in their favor. Sophomores Macie Peters had four kills for the Eagles and Addison Stutzman added a pair of ace serves in the run. Peters also added a block giving the Eagles a 20-15 advantage. The Eagles finished the set on a 3-1 run to win 25-19 and force a third and final set.
The third set was a set of big runs. The Eagles built a 6-1 lead early, but the Cardinals put together an impressive 12-1 run. Olson had a pair of solo blocks and teamed up with sophomore Emily Shimmin for a third. Senior libero also added an ace in the run for the Cardinals. Led by freshman Ellie Morgan, who knocked down five kills, gave the Eagles a 20-18 advantage.
With the game tied at 21 points a piece Wagoner and Peters teamed up for a couple of blocks as the Eagles finished on a 4-0 run to win 25-21.
“We came out and played so great to start the game and then we just let our mistakes pile up and kind of got in our own heads,” said Cardinals head coach Gina Fitch. “Even though we won that first set, we just didn’t play smooth.”
Although ending in a win, the struggles for the Cardinals continued in the final match of the night against the home team Bobcats. Senior Sophie Fitch put one down to give them a 5-3 lead early in the set.
With the score tied at 10, the Bobcats went on a 4-0 run getting kills from Meyer and senior Michelle Henkel. The Bobcats ended the set on another 4-0 to win set one 25-21.
Fitch set the tone in set two for the Cardinals, nailing five kills as they built a 21-15 lead. Meyer and the Bobcats came storming back late in the set to make it a two-point ball game. Meyer had four blocks in the run, helping the Bobcats make it a score of 22-20 in favor of the Cardinals.
“Abigail got back into her element as a true middle and did some really great things at the net tonight,” said Diehl. “We are able to defend at the net which is where Abigail just thrives and that builds her confidence.”
Despite the late rally, the Bobcats had too many mistakes late in the set giving the Cardinals a 25-21 victory.
Set three of the match belonged to the Cardinals as they built a commanding 18-9 lead. The Bobcats never recovered and the Cardinals won set three 25-15.
“Finally in that third set we were able to manage the mistakes and get a good enough lead to feel comfortable when things didn’t go our way, Fitch said. “I’m proud of the girls for coming back and battling after getting beat by Wood River. This is such a fun group of girls and I have been working with a lot of them since they were third graders. So to see them have the success and great big plays and have fun and enjoy the sport is really what it’s all about.”
“The first set against Doniphan-Trumbull was the best we played tonight and then from there we just got complacent and didn’t execute and didn’t compete,” Diehl said. “Volleyball is such a game of momentum and its just so hard to get out of it when you get in to a funk. We’ll continue to learn from our mistakes and keep working hard to get to where we want to be.”