DONIPHAN — The Doniphan-Trumbull football team recorded just three victories last year — all against teams that ended the year 0-9 — but the experience the Cardinals bring back has them ready to take a step forward this season.
DT brings back nine starters on both sides of the ball, boasting large junior and senior classes.
“We look to be competitive in every game we play,” said Cardinals head coach Jordan Conner. “We return experience on the line of scrimmage, quarterback, wide receiver and defensive secondary.”
Doniphan-Trumbull’s quarterback will once again be Jaden Williams, who has thrown for at least 1,100 yards and rushed for more than 300 in each of the last two seasons, totaling 30 touchdowns during that stretch.
Williams’ favorite target last season was Kaedan Detamore, who caught 51 passes for 757 yards and six scores.
Jake Collinson and Nate Collinson add experience and depth to the receiving corps after combining for 417 yards and three TDs last season.
Jack Poppe also proved to have an impressive freshman season last year out wide for the Cardinals, hauling in 43 catches for 450 yards and five touchdowns — all of which was second on the team.
DT also brings back four offensive linemen in Benjamin VanDiest, Tyler Engel, Gabe Waters and Tycen Breckner.
With Williams, Detamore, Nate Collinson and Poppe returning to the secondary, the Cardinals should stout down the field on defense. VanDiest, Engel, Waters, Breckner, and Chase Groff will make a solid unit up front on the D-line.
The Cardinals open the season Friday on the road against Kearney Catholic. DT will host its first home game Sept. 1, taking on West Holt.
“We need to continue to build quality depth at all positions and establish a high level of physicality,” Conner said.
August — 25, at Kearney Catholic
September — 1, vs. West Holt; 8, at Wilber-Clatonia; 15, vs. Amherst; 22, vs. Wood River; 29, at Fillmore Central
October — 6, vs. Gibbon; 13, vs. Grand Island Central Catholic; 20, at St. Cecilia