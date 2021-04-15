RED CLOUD — Earlier this week, Doniphan-Trumbull head golf coach Chris Seberger and the rest of the Cardinals were a little disappointed in the way they performed at the St. Cecilia triangular. They still won the event, mind you, but they thought the left too many strokes on the course to be completely satisfied.
Thursday was a different story for Doniphan-Trumbull. The Cardinals went up against a stacked field at the Bob Bohrer invite at the Red Cloud Golf Course and emerged victorious, tallying a team score of 342. Seberger was proud of the way her team competed against such tough competition.
“Franklin always has good players, Sandy Creek has good players, Gibbon has come through with a lot of good players — it’s a good tournament; and it was a good showing for us, especially with the way we played at Southern Hills on Monday,” she said. “It was a nice comeback for the guys.”
The total was seven strokes better than recent powerhouse Franklin — which placed second Thursday — and 17 strokes better than third-place Sandy Creek, which has put together an impressive start to this season.
“Our kids have had the goal of putting a lot of hardware in the trophy case,” said Sandy Creek head coach Jared Blackwell, whose team has four top three finishes thus far this season. “But they are definitely not satisfied with where they’re at. There’s still some silent bus rides home because they’re thinking about their scores and what they could have done better.
“We haven’t reached our goal yet, but I know if they keep working hard, that goal is attainable. Hopefully we can peak at the right time.”
All of the top three teams had at least three medalists in the top 15.
Leading the way for invite champion Doniphan-Trumbull was Ethan Smith and Andrew Stock, who finished first and third in the individual standings. Smith shot a 75 while Stock was just two strokes behind with a 77.
The two juniors are the most experienced golfers on the team, and Seberger said the competition between the two fuels the rest of the team.
“They have really taken all of the underclassmen under their wings and they’re dragging them along. They’ve really gotten competitive with each other, and when they do that it’s going to make each one of them better,” the D-T coach said. “They’re always out on the golf course on the weekends together and they’re always doing drills together.”
Hayden Dzingle carded a 92 to finish in 14th place while Camdyn Beirow (98) and Koen Johnson (122) also competed for the Cardinals. Seberger said there’s still somethings to be decided about the lineup, but Thursday’s win certainly gives D-T confidence going forward.
“I think (Thursday) showed them the potential they have. I don’t think they yet understand how good they can be this year,” Seberger said. “The confidence booster for them...I think it really does help with the confidence and they can see the potential they have, which will help as the season moves along.”
Rodney McDonald led the Cougars with an 80, which was good enough for fourth place. Teammates Tobey Turman and Derek Story both turned in scores of 90 to bring home eighth- and ninth-place medals for Sandy Creek.
“The competition was good, and it was good for us,” Blackwell said. “Doniphan is in our district and they’ve got a couple of really good sticks, so that was good for us to see them. Franklin has a solid group of kids, too, so the competition was different from what we’ve seen. It was stiff competition, but our boys played well, grinding it out there.”
Franklin’s Levi Lennemann finished second place after the countback with a 77. Isaak Grube (89) placed seventh, Spencer Wentworth (91) finished 12th, and Jacob Harrison (92) was 15th to give the Flyers four medalists.
The Flyers are combing off back-to-back top five finishes at the last two state meets (2018 and 2019) and are playing like they’re expecting another top finish.
Team results
1, Doniphan-Trumbull 342; 2, Franklin 349; 3, Sandy Creek 359; 4, Gibbon 389; 5, Blue Hill 398; 6, Red Cloud 401; 7, Lawrence-Nelson 415; 8, Superior 417; 9, St. Cecilia JV 425; 10, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 508
Individual results
1, Ethan Smith, D-T, 75; 2, Levi Lennemann, Fra, 77; 3, Andrew Stock, D-T, 77; 4, Rodney McDonald, SC, 80; 5, Mitchell Sell, Gib, 84; 6, Conner Blackstone, Sup, 86; 7, Isaak Grube, Fra, 89; 8, Tobey Turman, SC, 90; 9, Derek Story, SC, 90; 11, Mclayne Seeman, BH, 91; 11, Matthew Weismann, Gib, 91; 12, Spencer Wentworth, Fra, 91; 13, Riley Lambrecht, RC, 91; 14, Hayden Dzingle, D-T, 92; 15, Jacob Harrison, Fra, 92
Doniphan-Trumbull results
Ethan Smith 75; Andrew Stock 77; Hayden Dzingle 92; Camdyn Beirow 98; Koen Johnson 122
Franklin results
Levi Lennemann 77; Isaak Grube 89; Spencer Wentworth 91; Jacob harrison 92; Gregory Boettcher 100
Sandy Creek results
Rodney McDonald 80; Tobey Turman 90; Derek Story 90; Garret Fisher 99; John Brodrick 102
Blue Hill results
Mclayne Seeman 91; Bo Edgar 96; Wynn Wilmot 100; Marcus Utecht 111; Krae Ockinga 132
Red Cloud results
Riley Lambrecht 91; Kolton Kucera 96; Malaki Horne 103; Brooks Armstrong 111; Brody Fischer 125
Lawrence-Nelson results
Blake Wroughton 120; Wyatt Brockman 99; Krayton Kucera 100; Conner Janda 96; Clay Williams 124
Superior results
Conner Blackstone 86; Aaron Allgood 124; Bayln Bargen 107; Taygun Rothchild 109; Hailey Blackstone 115
BDS results
Nolan O’Brien 112; Addi Crockett 121; Lathen Stanek 110; Ethan Schaffer 172; Jayden Heath 165
Silver Lake results
Derek Zubrod 113; Marisa Erickson 145
Deshler results
Braydan Schlief 114