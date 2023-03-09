LINCOLN — Kelan Buhr liked Doniphan-Trumbull's chances.
Up four going into the fourth quarter. Momentum on the Cardinals' side. Defense locking down Tri County.
It looked promising on Thursday for the Cardinals, the third seed in Class C-2, to win just their second game at the state tournament since 2014.
Then Carter Siems reappeared in full for Tri County, and the talented senior guard elevated his game to lift the Trojans into their first semifinal in 35 years.
Siems polished off a dazzling performance with 10 of Tri County's 26 points in the final quarter to help pull off a 56-41 upset at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The win advances the Trojans (24-4) to a semifinal matchup Friday afternoon against No. 2 Amherst, an overtime winner over Norfolk Catholic.
Buhr had to ask how many Siems ended with. He was unpleasantly surprised with the answer: 30 points.
"Ultimately we've got to do a better job than that," Buhr said. "We wanted to rotate our guys on him, we wanted to help, do everything to make him give it up.
"But he's very good at doing what he does."
Siems did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 18 points and making 8-of-12 shots attempts. His team, though, trailed the Cardinals (24-3) by a point.
Doniphan-Trumbull ended the second quarter on a 7-0 run following a 3 1/2 minute scoring drought to own a 29-28 lead.
The Cardinals' offense, almost exclusively, stopped there.
After opening the game 12-for-18, Doniphan-Trumbull was 3-of-14 in the second half.
By the end, a team that averaged 61 points per game this season and broke 70 seven times was held to a combined 80 points in its last two outings.
"That’s going to be something we’re going to have to dive in and look at," Buhr said. "It’s a pretty good model from Tri County to St. Cecilia (district final) to Amherst (subdistrict final) on how to guard us."
Buhr said the Cardinals' shot selection wasn't the issue Thursday. He felt his team was ready for the bright lights and the big moment.
"I thought our kids were prepared, and I thought they were focused," Buhr said.
Freshman Jack Poppe was proof. He scored 12 in the first half, including a pair of nerveless 3-pointers. Poppe led the Cardinals with 17 points.
Sophomore Ty Bennett was also in double figures with 10 points.
Those two will be key pieces in the Cardinals getting back to Lincoln after reaching the final eight for the third time in four seasons.
"That's the great part of having this group and the experienced we're going through," said Buhr, whose teams previously suffered first-round losses to Bancrof-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur in 2020 and Grand Island Central Catholic last season.
"Hopefully this motivates everybody."
Siems was quiet only for a brief period on Thursday while missing four shots in a row during the third and sitting the final few minutes of the first half with three fouls.
His successes largely came within a few feet of the basket with the help of seals by the Trojan's horses — 6-foot-6 Chris Janssen and 6-5 Cameron Reynolds.
Siems also led Tri County's dominant rebounding effort, spearing 10 of the team's 32. The Trojans finished with 17 offensive boards, which matched the Cardinals' total rebounds for the night — another number Buhr was cringing to hear.
"Rebounding was absolutely the biggest concern we had going into the game," he said. "It was No. 1 on the board on things we had to do to win the game.
"They generated just way too many possessions. I can think off the top of my head they had three or four where they were getting three or four a possession. You just can’t do that."
Caden Bales helped put the game to rest for the Trojans, scoring the game's last six points on uncontested run-outs to finish with 17. He hit what felt like and turned out to be the game's dagger with two minutes to play to make the scored 47-38.
Tri County (24-4)...........15 13 2 26 — 56
D-T (24-3)......................17 12 5 7 — 41
Tri County (56)
Carter Siems 12-21 5-9 30, Caden Bales 7-10 1-2 17, Braiden Strouf 0-3 0-0 0, Andrew Sasse 1-8 0-0 3, Chris Janssen 1-4 2-4 4, Cameron Reynolds 1-1 0-0 2, Drew Siems 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 22-49 8-15 56.
Doniphan-Trumbull (41)
Jack Poppe 7-12 1-2 17, Kaedan Detamore 2-4 1-2 5, Jake Collinson 1-3 0-0 2, Ty Bennett 3-5 2-3 10, Jaden Williams 2-8 2-4 6, Parker Volk 0-0 1-2 1, Benjamin Van Diest 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-32 8-13 41.
Three-point goals—TC 4-15 (C. Siems 1-1, Bales 2-4, Strouf 0-2, Sasse 1-7, D. Siems 0-2); D-T 3-11 (Poppe 2-4, Detamore 0-11, J. Collinson 0-1, Bennett 1-3). Rebounds—TC 32-17 (C. Siems 10-2); D-T 17-4 (Volk 8). Turnovers—TC 10; D-T 15.