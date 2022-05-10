Coming off a second place finish at the Lou Platte Conference meet, Doniphan-Trumbull senior Ethan Smith wanted to put himself back in the win column as he and the Cardinals competed in the Tri-City invite Tuesday at Lochland Country Club.
With Smith leading the charge, Doniphan-Trumbull captured the team title, shooting a combined score of 332. Adams Central placed fifth (381) while Hastings was sixth (382) and St. Cecilia seventh (388).
"This is the second year we have competed in this tournament," said D-T head coach Chris Seberger, whose team is located in the heart of the Tri-Cities. "Even though we didn't shoot our best, I will take it."
Smith fired a par score of 72 to claim the individual title. He was one-over on the first nine and one-under on the back.
"I thought it was a pretty good day overall," Smith said. "I was hitting the ball very well. Just had a few mental mistakes and that is what it comes down to sometimes.
"Avoiding bogeys is key. I had three of them, but I also had three birdies. Hitting the middle of the fairways makes it easy and most of the time it should take bogey out of play."
With one more tournament before hosting districts next week, the Cardinals need to keep the momentum going on Thursday at the Minden invite, which will be played at Holdrege Country Club.
"We are hoping that is the day where everyone is firing on all cylinders because we host districts after that," Seberger said. "None of these guys have played at Holdrege. When you play a course you have never played you play a little more conservative and sometimes that is a good thing and hopefully that will happen."
Hastings' Brayden Schram finished second with his two-over 74. Schram was back on his home course after carding a school record 70 at the conference meet last Friday in Scottsbluff.
"I thought it was a good round," Schram said. "I only hit three fairways and not as many greens as I would like to hit. I scrambled pretty well, made some decent putts, but overall I'm happy with a 74."
Schram managed to birdie every par-five (hole Nos. 1, 4, 7, 10 and 18), but that's all the birdies he had for the round.
"Overall is wasn't my best round driving the ball off the tee, so there's definitely room to improve," the Tiger said. "My scrambling and chipping was my strong suit. I kept moving along and made some pars."
Individual results
1, Ethan Smith, D-T 72; 2, Brayden Schram, Hastings 74; 3, Bowdie Fox, GICC 78; 4, Andrew Stock, D-T 80; 5, Jackson Henry, GICC 80; 6, Grant Drumheller, Kearney Catholic 83; 7, Alex Abels, Kearney Catholic 84; 8, Kanyon Shada, GINW 87; 9, Landon Edeal, Kearney Catholic 87; 10, Tate Shoemaker, Kearney Catholic 88; 11, Jack Dunham, Kearney Catholic 88; 12, Decker Shestak, Adams Central 88; 13, Jacob Schager, GISH 88; 14, Hayden Dzingle, D-T 88, 15, Quinten Hogeland, Kearney Catholic 89
Team results
1, D-T 332; 2, Kearney Catholic 342; 3, GICC 345; 4, GINW 377; 5, Adams Central 381; 6, Hastings 382; 7, St. Cecilia 388; 8, GISH 393
Adams Central
Decker Shestak 44-44 88; Paul Fago 47-51 98; Brayden Underwood 47-47 94; Axel Andersen 46-55 101
D-T
Ethan Smith 37-35 72; Andrew Stock 38-42 80; Hayden Dzingle 44-44 88; Camdyn Beirow 46-46 92
Hastings
Brayden Schram 38-36 74; Tanner Bauer 47-46 93; Damon Rutt 56-53 109; Cooper Hunsley 52-58 110
St. Cecilia
Luke Landgren 45-44 89; Graham Daly 46-44 90; Ethan Bright 48-51 99; Creighton Uridil 59-51 110
Franklin invite
FRANKLIN — Loomis won the team title with the low score of 355, led by Quinn's Johnson's 80 at Franklin Country Club.
Overton finished second with a 361 and Lawrence-Nelson placed third (369).
Krayton Kucera led the Raiders with his 88.
Franklin, which shot 375 as a team for fifth place, was led by Gregory Boettcher's 83.