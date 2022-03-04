On Jan. 8, the Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, after winning the opening nine games on the schedule.
That defeat came at the hands of Grand Island Central Catholic, in a physical battle between two top 10 teams.
And on Monday, the Cardinals will go to combat again against the Crusaders, this time in Lincoln in the Class C-2 state tournament.
“We’re looking forward to going to Lincoln to take care of some business,” said D-T head coach Kelan Buhr. “We know (GICC) very well; we’ve played them every year for quite a few years. They’ve ended our season in years past...When we played this year, it was a long time ago. We feel like we’re a way better team than we were then, and they’re a better team, as well.
“When you go to Lincoln and you’re playing under the lights, everyone has the same goal and everyone is a good team.”
In the previous game between D-T and GICC, the Cardinals went on a run to cut an eight-point deficit at the break to just two points midway through the third.
But GICC then found their groove offensively to build a double-digit lead, which they maintained through the rest of the game.
Buhr said rematches in the state tournament can be tricky for both teams to prepare for.
“Our kids have played with them in the summer. When we’re talking about preparing for them, it’s on a first-name basis, not a number anymore,” Buhr said. “We’re definitely preparing for someone we know, but at the same time, there are always little wrinkles.”
Doniphan-Trumbull bounced back after a loss in the subdistrict tournament, beating Bridgeport 60-41 in the district final game.
It was the fourth time in six games that the Cardinals had scored more than 52 points, outscoring opponents 311-255 during that stretch.
Losing to GICC in January and then the subdistrict loss to Amherst marks the only two games Doniphan-Trumbull has lost against C-2 opponents.
The Crusaders are seeded fourth in the state tournament and the Broncos are eighth.
The Cardinals are the fifth seed in the bracket, coming in with a record of 21-3.
Depth in the starting lineup has been one of the strengths for D-T, which has five players averaging at least 7.3 points per game.
Leading the way are seniors Ethan Smith (12.3), Blake Dtamore (11.1), Andrew Stock (10) and Myles Sadd (9.3). Sophomore Jaden Williams is scoring at a 7.3 clip per game.
D-T’s defense is allowing just 41.9 points per contest this year. Couple that with an offense that pours in nearly 55 points a game and it’s plain to see what has made the Cardinals so successful this season.
However, taking down the Crusaders will still be quite the challenge.
GICC spent much of the season ranked as the top team in the class, and the Crusaders (22-3) still have a resume worthy of such ranking.
Their only losses this season have been to the second-ranked team in C-1 in Kearney Catholic, Class B foe York, and perennial rival St. Cecilia.
Offensively, the Crusaders boast three players scoring in double figures, led by seniors Isaac Herbek (16.3), Marcus Lowry (14.1), and Gil Jengmer (11.2). Jengmer’s 6-foot, 8-inch frame makes for a matchup problem for most teams.
“It starts with their big three...but their role guys have gotten a lot better,” the D-T coach said. “We have to do a really good on their big three, but we also have to not allow everyone else to do what they do well.”
Buhr said the magnitude of that regular season game may have gotten to the Cardinals, who had an off night scoring the basketball.
But he believes his team has grown comfortable in those big game scenarios after having played in so many leading up to the state tournament.
“Our kids have done a nice job of maturing throughout the year, even as seniors,” he said. “They’ve just done a nice job of understanding their roles and they’re more comfortable. It starts on the defensive end, and hopefully the offensive end falls in with it.”
This year marks the fifth straight postseason performance for GICC, which took home third place in 2015.
The Cardinals, however, are making their second trip in three years, having qualified just three times in the program’s history. Doniphan-Trumbull is 2-2 in the state tournament.
Several of this season’s standouts were contributors to the 2020 state qualifying team, but this year will be a completely different experience in Lincoln.
As long ago as it may seem, that 2020 state tournament was the first event to experience the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as fanbases in attendance were strictly limited.
Buhr is happy his team will be accompanied by its loyal supporters at this year’s trip.
“After the Bridgeport game in the district finals, we just said to ourselves, ‘This feels different,’ and I think a lot of that comes with experience,” Buhr said. “There’s just a ton of excitement in the schools and in the community. The support that our community is showing us is overwhelming in a good way. Our kids are really excited.”
The rest of the class
Coming in at the No. 1 seed in C-2 is Freeman (24-2), which has only lost to C-1 No. 4 seed Auburn this year. The Falcons host Amherst, with the winner taking on Doniphan-Trumbull or GICC. On the other side of the bracket, Cedar Catholic (23-4) has the second seed and will face No. 7 seed Norfolk Catholic (21-4). Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is the third seed with a record of 25-1 and will play No. 6 Howells-Dodge (23-3) in the first round.
Though it ultimately doesn’t mean much, none of last year’s C-2 state tournament teams are back in the bracket this year. Lourdes Central Catholic and Wood River both lost in the first round last year and both changed classes this year, with LCC moving down to D-1 and Wood River up to C-1.
C-2 state tournament schedule
Monday, March 7
At Lincoln Northeast
Game 1 — No. 1 Freeman (24-2) vs. No. 8 Amherst (22-4), 6 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 GICC (22-3) vs. No. 5 Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3), 7:45 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic (23-4) vs. No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (21-4), 1:30 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Humphrey/LHF (25-1) vs. No. 6 Howells-Dodge (23-3), 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
At Devaney Sports Center
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
At Lincoln High
Third-place — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 9 a.m.
Friday, March 11
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m.