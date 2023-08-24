DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull kicked off its era under new coach Danielle Blake with a convincing victory Thursday night.
The Cardinals opened the season with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-13 sweep of Fillmore Central.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 11:40 pm
"When we are running and they know what to run they can be unstoppable," said Blake, following her first head coaching win. "I just want them to remember in those harder moments (where) we had a couple of bad passes in the second set. We definitely need to fix that."
Kaleah Olson had five of her match-high 11 kills in the first set to help set the tone for the home team. Blake was proud of how Olson, one of the senior leaders on this Cardinals squad, performed.
"When we have some off tempo passes, she's able to put the ball wherever she needs it to be, so it's nice to have a player to switch the ball around," Blake said.
After D-T took the first set, the Panthers, who started four freshmen, were able to settle in. FC had some good success at the service line with libero Hadley McCoy serving two aces in the set.
The teams traded errors until D-T was able to pull away. It was 16-15 in favor of Fillmore before the Cardinals went on a 9-2 run to end the set.
Olson had an ace and a kill during that stretch. Charlie Richter had two of her seven kills, and Emily Shimmin recorded a kill. Ridley Sadd scored back-to-back kills to start the Cards' run.
"With five seniors on the team, there is so much leadership on the court. For them to step up in those moments, the work they have put in, showed up in those moments," Blake said.
The Panthers didn't fold easily in the third, scoring four of the first six points in the set. Ali Nichols, JoLee Gewecke and Addison Ekeler each terminated a kill.
The four FC freshmen who started — Eira Braten, Jordyn Stassiness, Ashtynn Childs and Nichols — showed sparks for the Panthers, leaving an impression on the D-T coach.
"(Fillmore Central is) definitely going be a great team," Blake said. "They had some huge plays. They were willing to track down balls that some teams would give up on, so kudos to them for tracking them down and I can't wait to see them grow."
D-T was up 13-11 in the third before going on a 10-0 run. Shimmin served three aces and two kill while Sadd and Baylee Larson each had a kill and Olson a pair.
"We switched up our lineup a little bit," Blake said of the third set. "We let the girls settle in to those new spots, which was huge, and that is something we'll continue to practice throughout the season."
Gracie Richter finished off the match with an ace.
