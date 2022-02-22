GRAND ISLAND — The way Doniphan-Trumbull's shooting was trending, Amherst didn't need to make a halftime adjustment.
But the Broncos (21-3) did anyway. And their choice of a 1-3-1 zone only caused harsher numbers for the No. 3 Cardinals (20-3) in Tuesday's Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 semifinal.
"Them switching up, we got a lot of good looks," said D-T coach Kelan Buhr. "We just didn't make them tonight."
Doniphan-Trumbull's abysmal middle frames — where the Cards made just 2-of-18 attempts — and Amherst's hot start were enough for the Broncos to hang on for a 45-35 victory at host site Grand Island Central Catholic.
"The first quarter is where we've gotten it done all year," said Amherst coach Eric Rippen. "If we were going to come here and get it done, we knew we were going to have to have a big first quarter offensively."
Tayje Hadwiger scored 17 of his game-high 22 points for No. 8 Amherst in the first two quarters. He made his first seven shots and three free throws before a miss from the line early in the third that snapped his streak.
"Tayje, there's no question everyone realized the kid he can be and he's only a sophomore," Rippen said. "He really kind of makes our team go and we feed off of him. We trust him with the ball and our guys did a good job of finding him."
Rippen said Hadwiger's effort wasn't anything out of the ordinary, even considering the range he hit a pair of first-half triples from that forced Buhr to call timeout.
"He took what they gave him and hit some shots on the outside that kind of opened up some lanes for him," Rippen said.
Buhr wasn't pleased with his team's defense in the first 16 minutes, allowing 30 points and six 3-pointers.
"In the first half they hit a bunch of shots, but we allowed a lot of good looks for them," said Buhr, whose team will still make a district final with its position in wildcard points.
"Amherst is a very good team and we didn't hit a bunch of shots tonight. That's the game of basketball sometimes."
D-T hoped for a rematch with GICC — one of its three losses on the year. The Crusaders dominated Arcadia/Loup City in the early contest, winning by 20.
Instead, Amherst earned that right after staving off the Cardinals' fourth-quarter blitz.
D-T nearly doubled its output in the final eight minutes, scoring 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting. Andrew Stock, Myles Sadd and Ethan Smith each hit 3-pointers.
Smith had the team-high in scoring with 13 points. Jaden Williams added nine.
The Cardinals held Amherst to 15 points in the second half, but didn't have enough on the other end to support a win.
D-T trimmed the once 21-point Bronco lead to single digits with 29 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Williams that capped a 10-3 run by the Cards.
"I love our kids and knew they were going to keep competing," Buhr said. "(We) found a way to cut it to a three possession game... We made adjustments at halftime defensively and held them to seven points (in the third), but when you turn around and score two it's hard to cut into a run."
Buhr said it was a positive for his team to play in what he considered a big game with a large crowd. It's something his team should get used to if it has plans to play in Lincoln.
When district final pairings are announced later this week, the Cardinals will get a chance to make the state tournament with their regular season resume.
"We're going to get a second chance, thank goodness," Buhr said. "Hopefully our kids make the most of it."
Amherst (21-3)...........17 13 7 8 — 45
D-T (20-3)...................10 6 2 17 — 35
Amherst (45)
Nolan Eloe 3-7 1-2 8, Josh Klingelhoefer 0-1 6-6 6, Ethan Eloe 0-2 0-0 0, Scout Simmons 2-5 1-2 7, Tayje Hadwiger 8-11 3-5 22, Austin Adelung 1-8 0-0 2, Reilly Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Reissland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-35 11-15 45.
Doniphan-Trumbull (35)
Ethan Smith 5-9 1-2 13, Blake Detamore 1-7 0-0 3, Myles Sadd 1-8 0-0 3, Andrew Stock 2-7 0-0 5, Jaden Williams 2-8 4-5 9, Chris Uhrich 0-1 0-0 0, Kaedan Detamore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 12-42 5-7 35.
Three-point goals: A 6-19 (N. Eloe 1-2, Klingelhoefer 0-1, E. Eloe 0-2, Simmons 2-3, Hadwiger 3-5, Adelung 0-6); D-T 6-27 (Smith 2-4, B. Detamore 1-6, Sadd 1-7, Stock 1-5, Williams 1-4, K. Detamore 0-1). Rebounds: A 27-4 (Simmons, Klingelhoefer 8); D-T 23-6 (Stock 8-3). Turnovers: A 14; D-T 14.
No. 5 GICC 57, Arcadia/Loup City 37
Isaac Herbek led three Crusaders in double figures with 18 points to lift GICC into the C2-10 final they will host on Thursday.
Gil Jengmer tacked on 13 points and Marcus Lowry 11 for the fifth-rated team in the class.
The game was a runaway at halftime and especially after three quarters, when GICC led by 25.
The bulk of A/LC's scoring came with Crusader reserves in the game. Hayden Griffith finished with 13 for the Rebels.
A/LC...................4 10 4 19 — 37
GICC...............11 17 15 14 — 57
Arcadia/Loup City (7-17)
Bradyn Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Peyton Garrelts 1-4 0-0 3, Vince Eurek 2-7 3-4 7, Trey VanSlyke 3-7 1-1 9, Hayden Griffith 4-8 3-6 13, Justin Lueck 1-2 0-0 3, Jarrod Gappa 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Conner Slobaszewski 0-1 0-0 0, Parker Slobaszewski 1-1 0-0 2, Max Lewandowski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-34 7-11 37.
GICC (20-3)
Brayton Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Isaac Herbek 5-7 7-8 18, Marcus Lowry 2-11 7-8 11, Ishmael Nadir 2-4 1-2 5, Gil Jengmer 4-6 5-7 13, Alex King 0-4 0-0 0, Bowdie Fox 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Stegman 1-4 0-0 3, Jack Kenna 0-0 2-2 2, Wargak Tut 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Gangwish 1-1 0-0 2, Zach Corey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 22-27 57.
Three-point goals: A/LC 6-14 (Scott 0-2, Garrelts 1-1, VanSlyke 2-2, Griffith 2-5, Lueck 1-2, Cox 0-1, C. Slobaszewski 0-1), GICC 3-21 (Johnson 1-5, Herbek 1-3, Lowry 0-5, King 0-4, Stegman 1-3, Corey 0-1). Fouled out: Garrelts. Rebounds: A/LC 20 (VanSlyke 5), GICC 34 (Lowry 7, Jengmer 7). Assists: A/LC 5 (Scott 2, Eurek 2), GICC 7 (Lowry 4). Turnovers: A/LC 19, GICC 9.