Unbeaten Doniphan-Trumbull got hot early, then held on for a 40-35 overtime victory against St. Cecilia on Friday at Chapman Gym.
A pair of D-T freshmen came up big with free throw shooting down the stretch.
Freshman Parker Volk sank both ends of a one-and-one to send the game into overtime, 33-all.
Then Jack Poppe, another D-T freshman, made a pair of charity shots with 16 seconds left in overtime to put the game out of reach for the Bluehawks who fell to 0-3.
Chapman Gym got rocking and rolling in the closing minutes. Fans were yelling their hearts out. Players fought for loose balls. Coaches directed their teams with all the gusto they could muster.
“Last weekend my three-year-old told me basketball is boring. So I guess we had to spice one up a little,” D-T coach Kelan Buhr whimsically mused. “There’s a lot of people that deserve credit. A couple of freshmen definitely stepped up for us.
“It was just a great high school game to be a part of. A crazy atmosphere.”
In overtime, the Cardinals (3-0) outscored the Bluehawks 7-2. D-T made four free throws in the extra four-minute period. Jaden Williams also drained a three pointer.
The game didn’t seem like it would reach an overtime period. D-T sped to a 9-1 advantage, then led at the half 23-15. The Cardinals opened a 10 margin twice in the third quarter.
STC bounced back in the first quarter after getting knocked to the mat early. The Bluehawks tied the game at 11 apiece going into the second period.
“We could have taken the lead early in the game by knocking down free throws,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “We felt like we had plenty of chances to win that one. It was tight in the end and we just couldn’t execute.”
But Poppe and some of his Cardinal teammates certainly did execute when they had the ball. Poppe led all scorers with 14 points. Williams closed with 12 points.
St. Cecilia briefly owned the lead in the first quarter and in the second quarter. But D-T had answers.
“Our kids did a nice job in the first half hitting some shots. In the second half we got a little stagnant and kinda back on our heels. Credit to St. Cecilia for being prepared for us,” Buhr said.
The Bluehawks’ game plan called for playing zone defense.
“I was happy with our defense,” Ohnoutka said. “We switched to that 1-3-1 zone just to try to slow them down. Doniphan creates matchup problems. They are quick with the ball.”
D-T’s defense looked especially sharp in the second quarter. The Cardinals gave up just four points in period number two.
None of the St. Cecilia players reached double-figure scoring. Carson Kudlacek topped STC scoring with nine points. He did not score in the first two quarters.
Braxton Wiles contributed eight points, all of them in the first period.
Friday’s game was the third straight tightly-played game for the Bluehawks. They lost their season opener 48-47 to Columbus Scotus. Then STC fell to Bishop Neumann 45-43.
“It will turn around for us. It is good that we play these tight games. It is good for us in the long run,” Ohnoutka said.
D-T blew past its first two opponents, knocking off Blue Hill 77-36, then dominating St. Paul 40-26.
D-T (3-0)..............11 12 7 3 7 — 40
STC (0-3).............11 4 12 6 2 — 35
D-T (40)
Jack Poppe 14, Kaeden Detamore 4, Nate Collinson 2, Ty Bennett 4, Jaden Williams 12, Parker Volk 4 — 40.
STC (35)
Jenson Anderson 3, Quinn Stewart 5, Cooper Butler 2, Quinn Rosno 2, Hayden Demuth 4, Carson Kudlacek 9, Braxton Wiles 8, Grant Rossow 2.
Girls: St. Cecilia 49, D-T 22
The Hawkettes led from start to finish while improving their record to 3-0.
St. Cecilia’s Avery Kissinger and Ryan Sabatka tallied a game-high 10 points apiece. Tatum Krikac earned eight while handling point-guard duties. Nine Hawkettes got on the scoreboard.
“We’ve always had our best team when (scoring) is balanced,” STC coach Greg Berndt said. “If you get two or three kids in double figures, it is tough to know what to stop. It is tough for teams to focus on one thing. We shared the ball and we got good looks.”
After leading by four going into the second quarter, the Hawkettes started putting some distance between themselves and Doniphan-Trumbull (1-2).
STC owned a 25-13 advantage at halftime. A 9-0 second-quarter scoring run aided the Hawkettes to their halftime lead.
The Cardinals came out of the break with resolve, cutting a 13-point deficit down to eight. But Sabatka deflated D-T’s efforts by making a four-point play — a three-pointer and a foul shot midway in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was all St. Cecilia as the Hawkettes rang up 12 points while giving up just one point to D-T.
Emily Shimmin led the Cardinal scoring with seven points. Charlee Richter came off the bench and scored six.
Berndt said his team showed improvement in Friday’s game.
“The first two games in the first half it seemed like we were a little disjointed. Today we settled down a little bit. We got pretty much every shot we wanted.”
D-T (1-2).....................8 5 8 1 — 22
STC (3-0)............12 13 12 12 — 49
D-T (22)
Addie Fay 2, Kayla Kennedy 5, Hannah Greathouse 2, Emily Shimmin 7, Charlee Richter 6.
STC (49)
Lindsay Parr 2, Emery Vargas 3, Avery Kissinger 10, Abbey Musalek 5, Tatum Krikac 8, Addie Demuth 5, Ryan Sabatka 10, Nathie Krikac 4, Audrey Rossow 2.