GRAND ISLAND — If you like up-tempo, high scoring basketball, the Heartland Events Center is where you needed to be Saturday.
Class C-2 No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull met D-2 No. 6 Osceola in the 15th annual Heartland Hoops Classic.
The Cardinals (19-2) had a challenge in the Bulldogs (18-4), who had won 11 of their last 12 games, but D-T used a 22-point fourth quarter to pull away for a 70-59 victory.
"Both teams played (Friday) so there were some tired legs with the quick turnaround, but we did a great job of driving in the paint," said D-T head coach Kelan Buhr. "Credit to our kids in the second half of doing a better job all around defensively."
D-T started off hot, with all five of its starters scoring in the opening frame. Ethan Smith maintained that pace, though, as he held the game-high 28 points, going 11-for-17 from the floor.
"Ethan was a dude for us (Saturday). We really needed somebody to score and he put the team on his back and did a great job of it," Buhr said.
Trailing going into the fourth quarter, Smith — who scored 14 points in the final eight minutes — was a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor and was 6-for-7 at the free throw line.
When the Cards trailed 48-40 in the third, it was Jaden Williams who sparked the offense. Williams scored seven of his 18 points in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the frame as part of an 8-2 D-T run.
"I thought our offensive effort was really good," said Buhr."
Williams scored 11 in the second half, finished 4-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
"Jaden maybe hasn't scored the way he wanted to his sophomore year. The last couple of weeks he has gotten more comfortable and we told him to keep attacking. He has grown up and is a good player for us," said Buhr.
As good as the Cardinals' offense was, their defense didn't match.
"Defensively we were not ourselves," Buhr said. "Give credit to Osceola; they played a really good game. We weren't doing the things that we normally do, which was a little upsetting. Having this many seniors and leadership they knew what they needed to do."
D-T had a tough time in stopping the Bulldogs inside and it helped produce three double digit scorers. Kale Gustafson led the Bulldogs with 21 points while Isaiah Zelasney had 19 points and Wyatt Urban 13.
"Their bigs gave us trouble," said Buhr. "Zelasney and Gustafson just drove the ball down our throats."
D-T (19-2)......................20 11 18 22 — 70
Osceola (18-4)...................16 20 14 9 — 59
Doniphan-Trumbull (70)
Ethan Smith 28, Jaden Williams 18, Myles Sadd 7, Andrew Stock 7, Blake Detamore 6, Kaedan Detamore 4
Osceola (59)
Kale Gustafson 21, Isaiah Zelasney 19, Wyatt Urban 13, Xavier Blackburn 2, Carter Girard 2, Kolton Neujahr 2