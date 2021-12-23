It's been a long time since the Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team has gotten off to the kind of start it has this season. The Cardinals are 7-0 with just one more game to play before 2021 comes to an end.
Even in 2014, when D-T placed third in the state tournament, it still already had a loss under its belt just three games into the season.
Doniphan-Trumbull has played just two teams with a losing record this season, and the Cardinals have still managed to beat their opponents by an average of 15 points per game. It is one of only 20 boys basketball teams in the state with a zero still remaining in the loss column.
Those that have followed the Cardinals closely recently saw the potential of this team in previous seasons. The current seniors on the team were making an impact on the team even as sophomores two seasons ago. And now, seeing that potential come to fruition has the D-T faithful, and head coach Kelan Buhr, on an exciting journey.
"This year has been very enjoyable to coach," he said. "I think I take for granted how much experience factors in; there are a lot of things these guys have been through — big games, adjustments, poor shooting nights, good shooting nights. With four great seniors leading us and two sophomores that played a ton as freshmen, the experience we have is invaluable."
Doniphan-Trumbull runs out 6-7 players, for the most part, on a given night. That is, until the second units take the court when the game gets out of hand. But those players are able to maintain an intensity on the floor that few squads can rival. The Cardinals' in-your-face pressure causes panic and frustrations for opponents.
That up-tempo pace on defense is matched by its offense, which can run the floor or pick apart a half-court set. Blake Detamore and Ethan Smith lead the Cardinals in scoring with 14.7 and 10 points per game, but all five of their starters are averaging at least a 7.7 clip per contest.
Buhr feels his players make up an offense that is diverse enough to handle whatever defenses throw at them.
"We have five guys that we feel comfortable shooting it, and all five can put it on the floor," the D-T coach said. "It definitely gives us versatility and different ways to attack people. If somebody's having an off night, generally we have somebody that can step up and get it done for us."
Doniphan-Trumbull won eight of its final 10 games last season en route to a 15-7 year, and it brought back every starter from that squad. Buhr knew his team would have the chance to do something special this season, and the undefeated record and top-3 ranking has others starting to see that the Cardinals are a threat in C-2.
"We're getting a lot of love from the press, and we appreciate that, but we didn't want to put undue pressure on ourselves," Buhr said. "We feel we've put ourselves in this position and these expectations are what we've worked for and have been earned."
Doniphan-Trumbull has plenty of tests awaiting it after the moratorium break. The Cardinals put the finishing touches on 2021 with a home game against 5-1 Heartland on Thursday and then take on unbeaten, C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic on Jan. 8. Not to mention road games against Adams Central and Wood River, as well as a matchup with 7-0 Osceola in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
But the Cardinals are preparing for a deep run by treating every game like a playoff battle. Buhr pointed out the fact that teams must win to advance to the state tournament, with no wild card berths available due to the substate format. Putting together a solid regular season is important, but the fate of the season will always come down to winning one more game.
"We're really trying to break it down in one game. We're talking more about what each opponent does this year than in years past just to keep our kids focused in on the opponent at hand. It's cool to look in the paper and see your team name and where you're at, but we've really been focusing in on one game and how this game is the only one that matters," Buhr said. " So, we're treating every single game like a must win. So far we've done a nice job of that, and hopefully we can see it continue."
Buhr notched the 100th victory of his young career with a win over Central City. It was just another chapter in the book of the 2021-22 season, which he hopes has a fairy tale ending awaiting the Cardinals.
The milestone victory caused Buhr to reflect on the years he's spent as the Cardinals' head coach. He firmly believes that seasons like this one are a product of hard work that starts well before the players even reach high school.
"It's been a fun year for me personally; I got my 100th win and the people of Doniphan-Trumbull treated me right and made me feel pretty special," he said. "It made me look back at when I started seven years ago and then look at when this group was sophomores and we went to the state tournament...The level of consistency in this program is something I'm very proud of, and I think that starts with the elementary program.
"Our seniors on down have played since they were in second or third grade. Watching some of them grow, and some of them stay the same size, has been fun."