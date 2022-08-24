DONIPHAN — Versatility will be Doniphan Trumbull football’s virtue as the team heads into a challenging 2022 tilt.
With depth to burn on both sides of the ball, the Cardinals will be looking to build on that which produced a 3-6 record last season under then first-year head coach Jordan Conner.
“We feel like we have a pretty good group of guys back,” Conner said. “We’re pretty excited that these guys were able to play a lot of varsity football over the last couple years and I really like our experience, especially in the defensive secondary and wide receiver positions.
“We’ve done a good job this summer developing good quality depth on the offensive and defensive lines as well. We have to continue being more multiple, making sure we always have a way to react and attack what we’re getting from our opponent, regardless of what scenario the opposing team might present to us.”
Leading the way on offense for the Cardinals is returning junior quarterback Jaden Williams, a 6-foot-2, 175 pound right-handed thrower A capable dual threat competitor, he figures to give the Cardinal offense a balanced run-pass attack after racking up some 1,700 yards total offense in 2021, Conner said.
“He does a pretty good job throwing and leads our running game, making sure everybody gets the ball where it needs to go,” he said.
Senior tailback Abe Stutzman will be counted on to carry much of the team’s ground attack on his shoulders. The 6-0, 175-pound back was used sparingly in the backfield last season but has shown great promise through summer workouts. With speed to burn, he could be just the player to keep team’s ground game in motion, Conner said.
“He’s a guy we’re pretty excited about,” he said. “He does a lot of things really well. He sees the schemes and knows where he needs to be, has good speed, and does a really nice job on pass protection. When he gets out in the open, he has a pretty good top end gear.”
Joining him the backfield is sophomore Zayden Delgado, a 5-10, 150 returnee from the special teams unit who appears ready to take the next step forward into a starting role.
“He’s shown well for us in the summer at camps,” Conner said. “He’s a very physical, downhill runner who likes to go get yards and find contact.”
Wide receivers Kaedan Detamore (5-8, 145) and Jake Collinson (6-3, 155) will be look to keep the Cardinal aerial attack flying. One of the team’s better athletes, Detamore has shown he has the hands to bring down passes while maintaining his presence on the field. And while Collinson saw limited playing time last year, his work in the weight room since figures to translate well in yards after catch, Conner said.
“We look for him (Collinson) to play a bigger role for us this fall,” Conner said.
Returning linemen Mike Bonesteel (6-1, 240), and juniors Tyler Engel (6-2, 220) and Ben Van Diest (6-1, 185) will fill prominent roles on both sides of the ball.
On offense, their collective ability to create space for the Cardinal offense will determine just how far they will be able to advance. All seasoned veterans, the trio has shown tremendous development during summer camp play, both on the field and in the weight room.
“We’re excited about where their development has taken them this summer,” Conner said. “All of them are pretty vocal, making sure everybody is on the same page.”
Joining the two-way lineman trio on defense are senior Collin Jepson (5-11, 175) and junior Gabe Waters (6-1, 220). Jepson, who filled multiple roles last year, seems well-suited to assume his new position as defensive starter, Conner said. Waters, another vocal leader, is expected to make his presence felt as one of the team’s primary performers.
Returning senior Masin Lang will look to take his game to new heights after bulking up during the offseason. A full-time linebacker/offensive lineman last season, his 66 tackles were tops on the team. His newly developed strength and speed could make him an even more potent force to contend with this time around, Conner said.
“We’re looking for him to have a better year than he had a year ago,” he said. “He’s made some huge gains in strength conditioning and put on some muscle. He’s going to be able to play at a different tempo and speed than a year ago.”
“Our guys have done a phenomenal job since March of last year buying into the things they’ve been asked to do in the weight room,” he said. “They’ve shown great effort and put us in a situation where we are definitely ahead of where we’ve been as a team the last couple years, both in strength and speed.”
Opening the season against Kearney Catholic and Wilber-Clatonia, both semifinalists in C-1 and C-2, respectively, should take some of the guesswork out of just how far the Cardinals have come since last season, Conner said.
“Those games are great measuring sticks,” he said. “We set some pretty high goals for ourselves and are going to do everything we can to chase those goals. We’re looking forward to a successful season this year.”
Schedule
Aug. 26 vs. Kearney Catholic; Sept. 2 at West Holt; Sept. 9 vs. Wilber-Clatonia; Sept. 16 at Amherst; Sept. 23 at Wood River; Sept. 30 Fillmore Central; Oct. 7 at Gibbon; Oct. 14 at GICC; Oct. 21 vs. St. Cecilia