Neither Doniphan-Trumbull nor St. Cecilia has a gymnasium that could have properly housed the raucous crowd that was so passionately engaged in the Class C-2, District 3 final Monday night.
Lynn Farrell Arena was packed with Cardinal and Bluehawk fans, and they were all treated to a thrilling finish between the two rival teams.
The teams’ first meeting this season went into overtime, and for a long time Monday’s game looked like it was going to share the same fate. But the Cardinals got a big basket from Jaden Williams and a key stop on defense in the final seconds to clinch a 39-37 victory over the Bluehawks. The win gives D-T its third state tournament berth in four years.
“It’s crazy that we’ve made it back to state two years in a row with a young team,” Williams said. “I cant thank our community enough; they’ve traveled everywhere with us; it’s awesome.”
“It’s just kind of the way basketball is going right now in Doniphan-Trumbull right now; just kind of reloading, not rebuilding,” said D-T head coach Kelan Buhr. “We’re super excited to be back at state for the third time in four years, and it’s just been a growing experience for this group.”
All to often in tight games such as Monday’s district final, the fundamentals of the game can be a glaring reason for one team’s triumph, and another’s defeat. Free throws, for example — the Cardinals were perfect from the charity stripe, making all 15 attempts. The Bluehwaks, on the other hand, finished the game 8-for-21 from the line. STC had a better shooting percentage from the floor (43) than it did from the free-throw-line (38).
“Give credit to (Doniphan-Trumbull), they did what they had to at the free-throw line, and we didn’t. That was the difference in the game,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka.
Doniphan-Trumbull was coming off its second loss of the season. The Cardinals did not shoot the ball well in their subdistrict finals game against Amherst, and that seemed to carry over to Monday’s game. D-T started the contest 1-for-12 from the field and had just six points after eight minutes of play.
But the Cardinals bounced back in a big way in the second period, pouring in 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Buhr said he trusted his players would find their groove again.
“Our kids did a nice job of settling in, just taking a deep breath,” he said. “We didn’t make a ton of adjustments; we just got back to doing what we do. I give our kids a ton of credit. I love them to death.”
After that big second quarter, offense remained tough to come by for either squad. Doniphan-Trumbull’s defense forced St. Cecilia into 16 turnovers in the game; meanwhile, save for the second quarter, the Bluehawks executed their defensive game plan almost to perfection. STC held the Cardinals — who averages 62 points per game — to 11-for-36 (30.6%) and their second-lowest scoring total of the season.
“Our defense played great,” Ohnoutka said. “We said we had to hold them under 45 to win this ball game. We held them to 39 and, unfortunately, still lost. But I’m so proud of our team and how they locked in on the scouting report and the game plan on the defensive end.”
The only offensive output for the Cardinals came from Williams. The D-T junior tallied all six fourth-quarter points for the Cardinals.
Doniphan-Trumbull led 33-30 going into the final frame, but St. Cecilia recorded the first five points of the quarter to go up by two. Four free throws from Williams and a bucket by STC’s Braxton Wiles led to a 37-all tie with under a minute left.
After STC’s fourth turnover of the quarter, Williams scored on an out-of-bounds lob play, putting the Cardinals up by two with 32 seconds left.
“Coach (Buhr) knows what he’s doing and studies a lot. He called that play and I saw my guy trailing and I just knew it was going to be there.”
“We just put Jaden in position to go make a play, and he did a great job of that,” Buhr said.
The Bluehawks had three attempts in the final eight seconds of the game, but D-T’s defense kept STC from extending the game.
“We’ve done a lot of situation work, but it’s a lot different when you’re doing it in the district finals,” the D-T coach said.
Williams led all scorers with 16 points, going 5-for-7 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Parker Volk tallied nine points for D-T, all of which came in the second quarter.
Wiles had a team-high 10 points for St. Cecilia, while Jenson Anderson chipped in with eight. His eight points all came in the first quarter and helped fuel STC to an 11-6 advantage out of the gate.
The Bluehawks finished the season 16-10, winning nine of their final 13 games of the season.
With the top two teams of the C-2 wild card standings having won their district finals, the Cardinals will likely go into the state tournament as the third seed. Doniphan-Trumbull lost in the first round in Lincoln each of the last two state appearances. But after winning 20 straight games this season — 24 overall — and engaging in tightly contested battles down the stretch, Buhr is excited to see what his squad can do at state.
“The momentum has just been building,” Buhr said. “For them to win a game like this, right now, it pays dividends for all of the early mornings and late nights preparing.”
St. Cecilia (15-11)...............11 11 8 7 — 37
Doniphan-Trumbull (24-2).....6 17 10 6 — 39
St. Cecilia (37)
Jenson Anderson 3-4 1-3 8, Cooper Butler 2-3 1-3 5, Hayden Demuth 2-6 0-0 4, Carson Kudlacek 1-4 0-0 3, Braxton Wiles 3-5 4-6 10, Quinn Rosno 1-2 1-2 3, Graham Daly 2-4 0-0 4, Grant Rossow 0-4 0-2 0. Totals: 14-32 8-21 37
Doniphan-Trumbull (39)
Jack Poppe 2-8 0-0 4, Kaedan Detamore 0-4 2-2 2, Jake Collinson 1-2 2-2 4, Ty Bennett 0-8 4-4 4, Jaden Williams 5-7 6-6 16, Parker Volk 3-7 1-1 9. Totals: 11-36 15-15 39.