DONIPHAN — It took a little while, but eventually Class C-1, No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic flexed their muscles in triangular wins over Sutton and Doniphan-Trumbull on Thursday.
The Crusaders lost their opening set of the night to Sutton and trailed 16-11 and 21-18 in set two before coming back for a 17-25, 25-22, 25-18 win in their opener.
Then in the nightcap, they topped the hosts off strong serving 25-15, 25-7. Still, Cardinal coach Danielle Blake was pleased with how her team performed, which included an opening match win over the Class C-2, No. 7 Fillies in three sets.
“I was really happy with how we came out against Sutton,” Blake said. “It was a great team win for us. I thought our girls played great defense in that first game, we were moving our feet well, diving and getting most of the loose balls.
“It was a really big win for us power-point wise and I think it shows our team we can compete with some of the best teams in our class.”
Against Sutton (9-4), the Cards played with the lead most of the night after dropping the first set 25-22. They led by as much as five points in each of the final two sets before closing out the Fillies 25-22 and 25-21.
D-T (6-3) got 12 kills from senior Kaleah Olson in the win and nine from sophomore Charlee Richter. Junior Addi Maciejewski had 23 set assists and the Cards served well, getting six ace serves in the match with Riley Sadd and Emily Shimmin each recording a pair.
“I think this will give us a little more confidence and momentum going forward,” Blake said. “I think we can watch this game (with Sutton) and use it to help our team the rest of the season.”
It appeared the Fillies would bounce back quickly to upset the Crusaders, the defending Class C-1 state champions.
They won the first set 25-17, breaking a 10-10 tie with a 5-1 run that included two kills from Carly Skalka and a block from Jacee Haight. They closed the set out, winning the final three points on a block and kill from Skalka and a kill from Haight.
Then, it looked like they were on their way to a sweep. Leading 21-18 on a kill from Lily McCroden, GICC fought back on a kill and ace serve from Maggie Herbek and GICC scored the final three off a 22-22 tie on an attack error, and kills from Carolyn Maser and Maddie Schneider.
In the deciding set, Maser — a Drake University commit — took over. With the score tied at 9-all, she had three assists and two blocks in a 7-0 run that decided the outcome as GICC won 25-18 and then took the momentum into the game with the Cards.
D-T led 8-6 in game one, but GICC scored three straight and then, with a 10-9 lead, scored three more on two Schnieder kills and a Card error. They scored the final five points of set one and then closed the door behind senior libero Tristyn Hedman in set two.
Hedman knocked out the first 12 points of game two with one ace and the help of three kills and two blocks from Hadlee Hasselman, before GICC cruised to the 25-7 win.
Blake thought the long game with Sutton, coupled with the break in between, zapped a little of the Cardinals momentum.
“They are such a good team,” Blake said. “We know we have to handle the ball in those situations and we just couldn’t get it done.”
Richter and Olson each had five kills against GICC (5-0) with Shimmin adding two ace serves. Maser had 46 assists on the night with Hasselman getting 15 kills and Schneider 12 for the Crusaders.
Sutton......................25 22 21
Doniphan-Trumbull.....22 25 25
D-T (kills-aces-blocks): Sadd 2-2-0, Maciejewski 0-0-0, Richter 9-0-1, Hoppe 0-1-0, Shimmin 2-2-0, Larson 5-1-1, Olson 12-0-1. Team totals: 30-6-2. Set assists: Maciejewski 23.
Sutton.....25 22 18
GICC.......17 25 25
Sutton: Robinson 0-1-0, Skalka 4-0-2, Perrien 0-1-0, Drudik 1-0-0, McCroden 14-0-0, Steinhauer 3-0-0, Greiss 0-0-1, Haight 7-1-1. Team totals: 29-3-4. Set assists: Perrien 27.
GICC: Hedman 0-1-0, Ma. Herbek 6-2-0, Blake 5-0-5, Johnson 0-0-0, Kearns 0-1-0, Maser 5-0-2, Hasselman 9-2-1, Schneider 4-0-0, Al. Herbek 0-0-0. Team totals: 23-6-8. Set assists: Maser 23.
GICC........................25 25
Doniphan-Trumbull.....15 7
GICC: Hedman 0-1-0, Ma. Herbek 5-0-0, Blake 1-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0, Kearns 0-0-0, Maser 3-2-1, Hasselman 6-1-3, Schneider 8-0-0, Novinski 1-0-0. Team totals: 21-1-4. Set assists: Maser 23.
D-T: Sadd 0-0-0, Maciejewski 0-0-0, Richter 5-0-0, Hoppe 0-0-0, Shimmin 2-2-0, Larson 3-0-0, Olson 5-1-1. Set assists: Maciejewski 11.