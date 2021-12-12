KENESAW — A hard-fought win followed a tough loss for Doniphan-Trumbull’s girls basketball team. And it was the first victory of the season for the Cardinals (1-3).
After dropping Friday’s game to Class C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia, D-T snuck out of Kenesaw Saturday with a 31-23 win.
Both teams were neck-and-neck for nearly a half as either side struggled to find any offense. But the Cardinals made shots when it counted.
“I was really proud of my team. They fought through a lot of adversity in the second half,” said D-T head coach Quinton Hite. “It wasn’t easy. We had to learn to win the hard way, but it was good because they needed to learn how to win these type of games.”
Ball handling was an issue at times for both squads. But down the stretch controlling the ball was key for the victors D-T turned the ball over six times in the fourth leading by eight points, but its defense stepped when it needed to.
“It’s early in the season. Most of the turnovers that we caused were on us and we will learn how to fix that,” said Hite.
Each squad had plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the basket but the hoop looked too small at times. D-T and Kenesaw were a combined 17-for 99 from the floor — 5-for-40 in the second half.
“It is a process. The shooting will come and we just need to have the consistency but it’s a long season ahead,” Hite said.
“Threes, shots in the paint and free throws — we couldn’t get anything to fall,” said Kenesaw co-head coach Trevor Burr. “It wasn’t just one person; we struggled shooting as a team and sometimes that rhythm is knocked out and I think our legs were a little bit tired but we got to find a way to put the ball in the hoop.”
The downfall for Kenesaw was the start of the second half when it went six minutes without a bucket until Cassidy Gallagher made a jumper, which was the only points the Blue Devils scored in the third quarter.
Gallagher finished with four points. Most of her contribution was her 17 rebounds. Rylee Legg led Kenesaw’s scoring with eight points and Meadow Wagoner chipped in seven points.
“It feels like two nights in-a-row. The girls played hard (Saturday). I thought we played so much better than we did (Friday) as far as intensity and energy,” said Burr, whose team fell to Shelton on Friday night. “I thought the intangible stuff was there. We didn’t make enough shots and that is the way it goes sometimes.”
Addie Fay led the Cardinals with the game-high 13 points and Sophie Fitch added eight points.
DT..............................8 9 7 7 — 31
KEN.........................10 4 2 7 — 23
Boys: D-T 58, Kenesaw 31
KENESAW — In a match up of unbeaten teams early in the season, Doniphan-Trumbull remained without a loss after it beat Kenesaw 58-31 on the Blue Devils’ home floor.
Coming off a night of hot shooting in its win over St. Cecilia, D-T had another strong offensive showing, finishing 26-for-53 from the floor (49%), scoring in double digits in each quarter.
“Taking the right shots and getting some layups to go definitely improves our shooting percentage,” said D-T head coach Kelan Buhr. “We didn’t shoot well from outside, but a really good job by the kids just wearing them down to the rack in the third and fourth quarters.”
Doniphan-Trumbull led by nine going into half, but in the third the Cardinals turned up the heat. The visitors used a 16-2 run toward the end of the frame off five Kenesaw turnovers after the Blue Devils jumped out with a 5-0 run of their own.
D-T’s Andrew Stock led all scorers with a game high 19 points. He is the fourth different Cardinals player to lead the team in points scored this season.
“It has kind of been the same story every game. I really think that is one of our strengths. If you want to focus on Myles (Sadd) or Ethan (Smith) after having 23 points (Friday), we got another guy that can beat you another way,” Buhr said.
“The ability of our team to all putting it on the floor, making layups and hitting the outside shots I think is hard to guard. It is awesome to see Andrew get going. These kids are unselfish and play the game the right way and it is a lot of fun to coach them.”
Kenesaw, which fell to 3-1 on the year, received 10 points from each Tyson Denkert and Joel Katzberg.
DT......................11 15 16 16 — 58
KEN............................8 9 7 7 — 31