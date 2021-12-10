DONIPHAN — Through three games, Doniphan-Trumbull has had three different leading scorers.
Friday was Ethan Smith's turn.
The senior scored a game-high 23 points and seven rebounds, but it was just another night of Doniphan-Trumbull basketball if you ask Smith or his coach Kelan Buhr.
The Cardinals feel balance is one of their strengths and is a big reason why they're off to a 3-0 start after beating St. Cecilia 54-39 Friday night.
That's the great thing about this team is tonight was Ethan's night," Buhr said. "That kind of balance is just something as a coach that makes my job that much easier. These guys just go out and make plays and it's a great group to work with."
Smith scored 14 points in the first half that saw the Cardinals outwork the Bluehawks on the defensive end — where they forced 10 turnovers — and score a handful of transition buckets.
The key, Smith said, was applying pressure but not feeling it. Following the team's pair of wins over Blue Hill and LouPlatte Conference rival St. Paul, the practices ahead of Friday were focused on shining in the moment rather than being consumed by it.
"It was just staying calm when the game gets fast," said Smith, who finished 7-for-10 from the floor. "Just slowing the game down is kind of what we stuck to."
And things seemingly were bound to speed up and heat up in an unspoken rivalry between these schools.
But the Cardinals basically erased the potential of drama developing with their 14-0 start to the game on the back of four three-pointers. They won by 15.
"We always come back to our defense," Smith said. "Even if it was 6-0, that's still a huge start just to get out ahead, especially in such a huge rivalry game like this."
St. Cecilia was 1-for-5 to start the game, managing just two points in eight minutes.
By halftime, Smith's tally outscored the entirety of the Bluehawks'.
"We had to regroup at half and challenge ourselves a bit," said STC assistant Scott Rosno. "One half of one game is not going to label you, you've got to learn from it and continue to mark what kind of identity you're going to have."
The Bluehawks, who haven't beaten D-T since 2016, outscored the Cardinals through the second half, 26-22, but barely made up ground for the horrid, dizzying start.
Brayden Schropp paced the STC offense with 18 points on 8-fo-17 shooting. The visitors finished 16-for-40 from the floor.
Hayden Demuth scored seven of his nine in the second half, including a three-pointer to begin the third that gave the Bluehawks some life initially.
It didn't last long, though. Doniphan-Trumbull, which finished 9-for-13 beyond the arc, splashed two triples home in the third to maintain the sizable cushion.
Blake Detamore finished with 11 points for D-T and was 3-for-4 from downtown. Myles Sadd and Andrew Stock each chipped in eight points and combined for three 3-pointers.
St. Cecilia, which travels to Blue Hill Saturday, has holes to fill, Rosno said.
"We're going to gain a lot from tonight."
STC (2-1)..............2 11 11 15 — 39
D-T (3-0)...............14 18 12 10 — 54
St. Cecilia (39)
Brayden Schropp 8-17 2-6 18, Cooper Butler 0-0 1-2 1, Hayden Demuth 4-7 0-0 9, Garrett Parr 0-1 2-2 2, Carson Kudlacek 2-10 0-0 5, Quinn Stewart 1-4 0-0 2, Grant Rossow 1-1 0-0 2, Dawson Kissinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-40 5-10 39.
Doniphan-Trumbull (54)
Ethan Smith 7-10 8-12 23, Myles Sadd 3-6 1-2 8, Blake Detamore 4-7 0-0 11, Andrew Stock 3-5 0-0 8, Jaden Williams 1-4 2-2 4, Kaedan Detamore 0-2 0-0 0, Chris Uhrich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-35 11-16 54.
Three-point goals: STC 2-14 (Schropp 0-2, Demuth 1-4, Kudlacek 1-6, Stewart 0-2); D-T 9-13 (Smith 3-3, Sadd 1-3, B. Detamore 3-4, Stock 2-2, K. Detamore 0-1). Rebounds: STC 23 (Schropp 6); D-T 22 (Smith, Sadd 7). Turnovers: STC 11; D-T 8.
Girls: St. Cecilia 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 21
DONIPHAN — St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt had an idea of what kind of night his team was going to have based on the very first play.
When the Hawkettes swung the ball to the corner to an open Erin Sheehy and she flushed the three-pointer, Berndt knew it would be a good night.
It's not that he didn't trust Sheehy, a pesky defender, as a shooter — she drilled a game-altering triple in last season's district final en route to a state runner-up finish in Class C-1 — it was that her early success was a sign of things to come for the team.
"You feel great as a coach when you have Erin Sheehy knock down the first shot of the game," Berndt said. "She can shoot it, she showed she can there, and we were just off and rolling after that."
St. Cecilia led 24-5 after eight minutes in Doniphan-Trumbull's gym Friday night and cruised to a 59-21 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season. The preseason top-ranked Hawkettes won their second straight road game following their victory at Bishop Neumann last weekend. They'll travel to Blue Hill Saturday.
Bailey Kissinger poured in the game-high 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor. The Nebraska-Kearney pledge opened the game 4-for-5 on two-pointers and 4-of-5 from the foul stripe for 12 quick points.
Addie Kirkegaard dominated the post through the middle quarters, where she accounted for 10 of her 14 points and didn't miss a shot. The Concordia volleyball commit finished a rebound shy of a double-double.
Starters Tatum Krikac and Shaye Butler chipped in nine and eight points, respectively, for the Hawkettes, who built a 33-13 lead by halftime while forcing 12 turnovers.
"I wanted our girls to be aggressive from the start," said Berndt. "Our defense set the tone and it led to some easy offense."
Doniphan-Trumbull's Kendyl Brummond scored six of her team-high 11 points in the second quarter and then finished her scoring with a three-pointer and another two in the third quarter.
STC (3-0).............24 9 17 9 — 59
D-T (0-3).................5 8 6 2 — 21
St. Cecilia (59)
Erin Sheehy 1-4 0-0 3, Bailey Kissinger 7-14 7-10 22, Shaye Butler 3-8 2-3 8, Tatum Krikac 4-5 0-0 9, Addie Kirkegaard 7-12 0-0 14, Ryann Sabatka 0-3 1-2 1, Lindsey Parr 1-3 0-0 2, Addie Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Chloe Rossow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-50 10-15 59.
Doniphan-Trumbull (21)
Addie Fay 1-3 0-0 3, Kendyl Brummond 5-15 0-1 11, Sophie Fitch 0-3 0-0 0, Kaleah Olson 0-4 0-0 0, Hannah Greathouse 3-8 0-0 6, Ridley Sadd 0-2 0-0 0, Emily Shimmin 0-0 1-2 1, Madison Osler 0-0 0-0 0, Codi Obermeier 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Rainforth 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Hoppe 0-0 0-0 0, Gracie Richter 0-0 0-0 0, Katrina Caraway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 9-37 1-5 21.
Three-point goals: STC 3-12 (Sheehy 1-4, Kissinger 1-3, Butler 0-3, Krikac 1-2, Sabatka 0-1, Rossow 0-1); D-T 1-10 (Fay 1-3, Olson 0-2, Greathouse 0-3, Sadd 0-2). Rebounds: STC 37 (Kirkegaard 9); D-T 24 (Shimmin 5). Turnovers: STC 15; D-T 28.