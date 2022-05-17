GRAND ISLAND — Breaking a school record and doing so while taking a district title are a good combo.
Doniphan-Trumbull did both Tuesday afternoon at Indianhead Golf Course.
The Cardinals yet again soared high above their competitors, this time at the Class C, District 4 meet as they took the crown and shattered a school record with a combined score of 306.
The Cardinals made their coach tear up with their performance.
“We’ve been wanting to do it all season long,” said D-T Chris Seberger. “We think about going to state and that’s not normally where you would shatter a record, especially (Tuesday), which the possibility was there and I’m glad it was. These guys took care of everything and I could not have been more proud of them.”
Ethan Smith lead the way for the Cardinals as he shot a 71. His one-under round, though, wasn’t good enough to take gold due to Grand Island Central Catholic’s Bowdie Fox taking the gold with his 65.
Smith thought he played a good round of golf after a sluggish front nine.
“I had a bad front nine,” the runner-up said. “I had a lot of mental errors and had a lot of missed putts. I went out of bounds on hole No. 9 and so I was working toward turning it around on the back nine. I was hitting my wedges pretty well and I pretty much played a solid round.”
Smith’s teammates Andrew Stock and Hayden Dzingle each placed third and fourth, respectively. They each carded a 75.
With Stock, it was putting that propelled him near the top of the leaderboard.
“I thought I played a solid round and was rolling in putts left and right. I was hot with the putter today,” said Stock. “I was doing well with the wedges and put the ball within eight to 10 feet of the hole and rolling those in every single time.”
Dzingle said his irons were a strength Tuesday.
“I started out a little slow with a three putt on the first hole. I then took a triple a little later on, but I kept myself steady and came back on the back nine and started out with a birdie and got the driver going,” Dzingle said. “I got my irons going and I hit a lot of greens. My chipping was good and my putting was good within four feet.”
Now with a district championship, a state title would be the icing on the cake for the Cardinals.
“Bringing home a state title would be great. The towns of Doniphan and Trumbull would be so proud of us if we can bring that trophy home,” said D-T’s Collin Jepson, who turned in aa 94 as the fifth scorer.
“It’s been eight years since D-T has brought home a state title and so this would be so gratifying. It would be nice to bring the trophy back to D-T.” said Cardinal Camdyn Beirow, who fired an 85.
St. Cecilia, which finished ninth as a team with aa 385, will be represented at state in Columbus next week by Luke Landgren. The senior carded a personal best 78 to finish seventh.
“It was great to do that,” Landgren said. “I shot a 79 a couple of weeks ago. Coming out here, which could’ve been my last tournament ever, (and) shooting my personal best is awesome.”
Landgren overcame a rough start to extend his prep career one more tournament.
“I started off with a bogey, but I recovered well. About six holes in-a-row I had birdies from about five- or six-feet which I missed,” Landgren said. “That was upsetting, but making par is always good and finishing with a 78 is great.”
Also qualifying for state was Sutton’s Jayden Friesen, who finished fifth with a 76.
The Mustangs were seventh as a team with a 378.
A freshman, Friesen had 10 total putts on the back nine.
Friesen entered the day with no expectations, but ended it with a state berth.
“I just came out here with no thoughts on making state, but to just come out and play golf,” Friesen said. “I got on the back nine and birdied hole No. 10. At that point, I just had to keep playing. Then I went back-to-back pars, then I birdied again, and at that point it just clicked for me, like I’ve got a really good shot at this.
“I was two under through the first four holes on the back nine and had a good shot at making it to state.”
That Friesen did.
Team standings
1,Doniphan-Trumbull 306; 2, Grand Island Central Catholic 317; 3,Heartland 339; 4, Gibbon 374; 5, Ord 375; 6, Wood River 377; 7,Sutton 378; 8, Centura 384; 9, Hastings St. Cecilia 385; 10, Central City 389; 11, St. Paul 392; 12, Sandy Creek 398; 13, CCO 416; 14, Superior 465; 15, Ravenna NTS
Individual standings
1. Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 65; 2. Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 71; 3. Andrew Stock, Doniphan-Trumbull, 75; 4. Hayden Dzingle, Doniphan-Trumbull, 75; 5. Jayden Friesen, Sutton, 76; 6. Samuel Wells, St. Paul, 77; 7. Luke Landgren, Hastings St. Cecilia, 78; 8. Jackson Henry, Grand Island Central Catholic, 80; 9. Brock Olivo, Central City, 82; 10. Mason Hiebner, Heartland, 82
Doniphan-Trumbull
Ethan Smith 39-32 71; Andrew Stock 37-38 75; Hayden Dzingle 42-33 75; Camdyn Beirow 42-43 85; Collin Jepson 47-47 94
Sandy Creek
Jake Dane 49-42 91; Garrett Fisher 47-51 98; Connor Rempe 54-49 103; Logan Sanders 53-53 106
St. Cecilia
Luke Landgren 38-40 78; Graham Daly 48-44 92; John-Paul Hrnchir 53-47 100; Creighton Uridil 52-63 115
Superior
Aaron Allgood 55-52 107; Carsyn Koenig 57-55 112; Ashton Grassmann 60-61 121; Taygun Rothchild 54-71 125; Tatum Streit 62-65 127
Sutton
Jayden Friesen 41-35 76; Harrison Herndon 47-45 92; Tanner Huber 47-54 101; Adam Griess 48-61 109