DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull got everything it asked for in Friday’s season opener, except a victory.
The Cardinals had struggled to hang around against top-tier opponents, but finally did at home Friday against Kearney Catholic, which dropped from Class C-1 to C-2 this season.
The Stars (1-0), though, provided too tall a task for the Cardinals (0-1) in their 27-8 victory.
“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been in a football game like this with a good quality, playoff-caliber opponent and we’ve been talking to the guys all week, get this game to halftime and let’s put some pressure on them (Kearney Catholic) to go win it in the second half,” Conner said. “It’d been awhile since we had been in a dog fight like this and we were satisfied with the guys having the right mentality.”
That mindset helped produce a halftime lead for Doniphan-Trumbull.
The Cardinals put together a five-play, 60 yard scoring drive in the second quarter, ending with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Williams to Jack Poppe.
D-T also converted the two-point try on a play named the “D-T special.”
“We’ve been practicing that play for 13 days to get the timing down,” said Conner.
That score answered Kearney Catholic finding the end zone on its first possession of the quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Carson Murphy to Nick Homan that gave last year’s C-1 semifinalist a 7-0 lead.
Kearney Catholic took advantage of field position after trailing at halftime 8-7.
Although the Cardinals held the Stars out of the end zone, Kearney Catholic took advantage with its special teams unit. Solomon Wiens drilled a 31-yard field goal late in the third quarter to go up 10-8.
Then Wes Pearson took a punt and returned it 45 yards for a Stars touchdown early in the fourth.
“From what I saw, it was bad coverage lanes,” Conner said. “A couple of guys got knocked out of some lanes and their kid did a nice job of getting to the sideline and running through a couple of arm tackles and getting into the end zone.”
Wiens hit another 31-yard field goal with 2:13 left in the game and the Stars scored one more touchdown before the horn to finalize the score.
The passing game led the way for the Cardinals. Jaden Williams went 12-for-24 with 135 yards.
“Jaden is a gamer,” Conner said. “He is great on Friday night. He’s even better on Saturday through Thursday. The kid loves football and he likes to compete. Unless there is a broken bone, he is going to play. He is going to continue to lead his teammates.”
Kaedan Detamore caught seven passes for 54 yards and Poppe five for 70.
“We feel like we are the fastest we’ve been in a couple of years,” Conner concluded. “We’ve got some guys that can get east to west and have some guys that can go north and south. We just need one little seam like on Jack’s (Poppe) touchdown. If we get a crease, we are going to go.”