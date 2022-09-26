KEARNEY — It’s homecoming week for Doniphan-Trumbull, and the cross country team got the excitement started with the UNK invite in Kearney on Monday. Hundreds of runners compete in the invite, and they all have their own goals.
Not everyone reaches the goals they’ve set for themselves, but most runners are happy when they do achieve the marks they have set to attain.
For Doniphan-Trumbull’s Avery Robb, there was a lot riding on the line in Monday’s race. Her performance had heavy implications on important issues off the cross country course.
“I came here hoping to place because my mom made me a promise...I broke my nails playing softball, and she told me I could get acrylics for homecoming,” Robb said with a big smile.
Robb and the rest of the Cardinals had other goals, lofty goals, as they were wanting to bring home the title. Doniphan-Trumbull came up just short in that aspect, finishing the meet in second place in the team race, led by Anna Fitzgerald’s seventh-place performance.
“Our girls team has won three meets this far, and we were looking forward to trying to bring home another first place,” Fitzgerald said. “Our practices have been hard, but when you want to be at the top you have to do what it takes...We’re hoping for back-to-back conference championships, and districts, and hopefully a few state medals, too.”
Fitzgerald wanted to set a new personal best with her run on Monday, but she felt she got out of the gate a little too fast. Her time of 21 minutes, 19.22 seconds wasn’t a best, but it did help inspire her teammates to do even better.
“When I caught up to Anna, she really helped me a lot,” Robb said. “I definitely sped up a whole lot.”
Robb was in 15th place with a time of 22:08.07. Halle Kohmetscher made it three Cardinals in the top 34 after she finished the race with a time of 23:33.33. Reba Watts, Hannah Dunning, and Taylor McDole rounded out the Cardinal competitors from Monday’s race.
With a little less than a month until the state meet, Fitzgerald said the Cardinals are focusing on keeping the negative thoughts out and using positivity to continue improving.
“We have to continue to work hard and have high spirits,” she said. “We have to keep our goals high. We don’t want to make it to state and think we don’t have to try. We want to make it to state and we want to do well at state. We just have to keep encouraging each other.
Top 10 overall
1, Hannah Swanson, Neb. Christian, 20:17.66; 2, Angela Frick, North Central, 20:26.23; 3, Isabelle Peters, Tri County, 20:26.58; 4, Braelyn Gifford, St. Patrick 20:28.73; 5, Dakota Horstman, Hemingford, 21:18.94; 6, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 21:19.22; 7, Anna Fitzgerald, Doniphan-Trumbull, 21:19.22; 8, Lilly Harris, Homer, 21:22.29; 9, Aurora Hinman, Hemingford, 21:25.04; 10, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 21:32.16
2, Doniphan-Trumbull
7, Anna Fitzgerald 21:19.22; 15, Avery Robb 22:08.07; Halle Kohmetscher 23:33.33; Reba Watts 24:59.99; Hannah Dunning 25:20.44; Taylor McDole 33:50.67