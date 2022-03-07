LINCOLN — Doniphan-Trumbull made the trip to Lincoln expecting a battle against familiar foe Grand Island Central Catholic, but the Cardinals believed they could top the Crusaders in the first round of the Class C-2 state tournament.
Unfortunately for D-T, the offense couldn’t find its rhythm, and GICC was just too efficient in crunch time. The Crusaders relied on their big three of Isaac Herbek, Marcus Lowry and Gil Jengmer, outlasting Doniphan-Trumbull in a 51-37 victory at Lincoln Northeast.
“I think their big three did a nice job, and their role guys knocked in some shots. When they do that, they’re going to be as tough as anyone to beat,” said Doniphan-Trumbull head coach Kelan Buhr. “I thought our kids executed our game plan about as well as they could have. At the end of the day, you’d like to have some more shots go in, but that’s basketball.
“Give GICC credit; they make shots tough. I’m just extremely proud of our kids.”
The GICC trio accounted for 40 of the Crusaders’ 51 points, including all but five of the final 30 points for the team.
“It was hard-fought,” said GICC head coach Tino Martinez. “The two teams know each other so well, so we figured it would be like that. We’re very fortunate to come out on top because (Doniphan-Trumbull is) well coached and they’re hard to guard.
Fourth-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic put the clamps on D-T, the No. 5 seed. The Cardinals’ four senior starters had carried the load offensively throughout the year, but GICC focused on slowing them down. All four went into the game averaging at least 9.3 points per game, but none eclipsed the nine-point threshold.
Nonetheless, Buhr said the Cardinals wouldn’t have been in Lincoln without the efforts of seniors Ethan Smith, Myles Sadd, Blake Detamore, and Andrew Stock.
“They’re fighters. They’re true program builders,” the D-T head coach said. “I can remember those guys as third- and fourth-graders coming up through the ranks. It’s a great group of kids and I love going to practice with them. They’re competitive, they’re feisty, and we’re really going to miss them.
“I told them all at the end in the locker room that I’m very proud of them. I think all of them have a great opportunity to be successful in life beyond basketball, which is the ultimate goal.”
The Cardinals’ depth showed early on. With GICC focused on D-T’s leading scorers, Sadd and Smith, sophomore Jaden Williams stepped up and poured in five points in the opening quarter. Williams went on to lead the team with 11 points.
Early in the first half, the Doniphan-Trumbull offense struggled to find the stroke shooting the ball, but the Cardinals started putting some points on the board when they got out into transition.
Momentum seemed to be swinging to the Crusaders when they took a 17-13 lead, but D-T quickly jumped out in front with a couple of fastbreak buckets, taking an 18-17 lead when Sadd hit a layup while drawing the foul.
“I thought our kids really settled in in the second quarter,” Buhr said. “Maybe that was the speed of the game... but we started getting some shots we really liked. But fatigue is going to play a factor, and tired legs result in short shots. And we definitely saw that in the end of the second half.”
Doniphan-Trumbull went into the halftime break with a 21-18 deficit, but the Crusaders started the second half on an 8-0 run to build the lead to 11.
The Cardinals closed the gap to just five points with under two minutes left in the third, but GICC held Doniphan-Trumbull to just two field goals in the final 9:55 of the game.
Jengmer was an efficient 7-for-8 from the floor, tallying 15 points. Lowry added 14 points, and Herbek had 11.
Grand Island Central Catholic’s size advantage proved too much to overcome for D-T. The Crusaders out-rebounded the Cardinals 33-19 and benefitted from several second-chance put-backs.
“We were in good check out position, but at the end of the day this is a game where length around the rim gives you a huge advantage,” Buhr said. “Our kids did the best they could, and that’s all I could ask from them.”
D-T (21-4)...............9 9 8 11 — 37
GICC (23-3)........8 13 13 17 — 51
Doniphan-Trumbull (37)
Ethan Smith 3-10 2-4 8, Myles Sadd 1-5 1-4 3, Blake Detamore 2-8 1-2 6, Andrew Stock 3-4 2-2 9, Jaden Williams 4-10 1-2 11, Christopher Uhrich 0-0 0-1 0, Kaedan Detamore 0-1 0-0 0, Tycen Bennett 0-1 0-0 0. Total: 13-42 7-17 37.
GICC (51)
Brayton Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Isaac Herbek 2-6 6-7 11, Marcus Lowry 5-10 4-6 14, Ishmael Nadir 1-5 2-4 4, Gil Jengmer 7-8 1-2 15, Bowdie Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Stegman 0-0 0-0 0, Alex King 1-1 1-2 4. Totals: 17-34 14-21 51.