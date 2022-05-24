COLUMBUS — After a wet and cold day one at the Class C state golf tournament, the Doniphan-Trumbull boys sit in second, staring ahead at Columbus Scotus, just three strokes in front.
For some teams, going into the final round only three strokes back would be an ideal placing. For the Cardinals, however, second place just isn’t good enough. D-T expected to be leading the tourney field after the final hole of round one was played, and they expect to be in that position after Wednesday’s final round.
“After day one, this is pretty much where we were hoping to put ourselves; we were kind of hoping for that first place,” said D-T head coach Chris Seberger. “There were just a few things here and there that we didn’t handle very well (Tuesday).
“We’re fighting. We’d like to bring home the big one.”
The rain started well after the first tee time of the day, but it certainly made out to be a nuisance for the golfers on the course. As Seberger said, all of the golfers had to compete in the rain, so the weather is not an excuse for the Cardinals not shooting as well as they expected, but the D-T head coach is unquestionably hoping for better conditions Wednesday.
“I didn’t expect it to be this chilly; it’s cold and it’s very wet,” she said. “It was steady rain and once it started coming down it just kept coming down a little harder and a little harder.”
Ethan Smith led the Cardinals with a 79, which was good enough to end the day in a tie with two others for fifth place. After recording just one bogey and shooting an impressive 37 on the front, Smith ended with four bogeys and a double bogey.
Fellow Cardinal Hayden Dzingle fired an 81, Andrew Stock turned in an 83, and Camdyn Beirow carded a 90 to round out the scoring. Collin Jepson shot a 106 for D-T.
“It seemed like putting was hurting a lot of us,” Seberger said. “We were really struggling on the greens, trying to get up and downs, and missing greens. It was more the short game that was hurting us than the long.”
The Cardinals came into the tournament with high expectations, and Tuesday’s outing — again, one many teams would be satisfied with — has not discouraged D-T. Seberger said the golfers are still just as confident.
“On the ride back to the hotel, the guys were saying, ‘This is what I have to do (Wednesday). This is what I can do to pick up some strokes. These are some things I really need to focus on,’ “ she said. “They know what they need to do to improve, and they’re going in with a really good attitude about it.”
Rest of the field
After placing second in last year’s state meet, Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademan again finds himself near the top of the individual standings after the first day of this year’s tourney.
Schademann shot a 77 and is in third place after the first 18 holes, just three strokes from being tied for the lead. Yutan’s Jake Richmond ended the day with the best score of 74.
Schademann birdied two holes on the front, firing a 37, and finished the round with a 40 on the back. He’ll be in the final grouping on Wednesday, teeing off at 10:50 a.m.
St. Cecilia’s Luke Landgren, a senior competing in his final state tournament, shot a 93 on day one. Sutton’s Jayden Friesen, a freshman, totaled a 99.
Top 10 after 18 holes
1, Jake Richmond, Yutan, 74; 2, Noah Carpenter, Palmyra, 75; 3, Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, 77; 4, Nick Fleeming, Scotus, 78; T5, Jaylin Jakub, Aquinas, 79; T5, Seth VunCannon, Scotus, 79; T5, Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 79; T8, Steven Sladky, Neumann, 80; T8, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 80; T8, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 80; T11, Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman, 81; T11, Brady Davis, Bergan, 81; T11, Hayden Dzingle, D-T, 81
Doniphan-Trumbull (333)
T5, Ethan Smith 37-42 79; Hayden Dzingle 41-40 81; Andrew Stock 41-42 83; Camdyn Beirow 44-46 90; Collin Jepson 52-54 106