Kelan Buhr is sure his Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team will experience growing pains throughout the season.
After all, the Cardinals lost their top four scorers — and six seniors overall — to graduation after the program’s second run in three seasons to the Class C-2 state tournament.
“We will look a lot different,” said Buhr, who enters his eighth season at D-T.
That’s as true for the players on the roster as it is for the size and ability on the court at times.
“Physically, this year’s team will be taller and longer, which we look forward to, after having to players last year who were not tall enough to ride the big rides at Worlds of Fun,” Buhr cracked.
“We will feature several players getting their first year of varsity experience. Some have been waiting and working the past couple of years and some will be freshmen. Although experience is something we lack, I feel the quality of basketball our team will play will still be very high.”
Leading the returners will be juniors Jaden Williams and Kaedan Detamore.
Williams was the team’s fifth starter last season as a sophomore and averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.
He posted six games in double figure scoring last year, including 21 in the opener against Blue Hill and 18 over Osceola at the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Detamore averaged just 3.8 points and 1.1 steals, but was a bolt of energy and effort off of the bench.
“He was a major contributor as our sixth man,” Buhr said of Detamore.
The Cardinals are aiming for a seventh straight year of 15-plus wins and another shot at a LouPlatte Conference tournament title after finishing as runner-up last season.
They were, however, the regular season victors.
“I expect there will be some ‘learning pains’ early, but I look for us to show steady improvement as our new players settle into the varsity level,” Buhr said.
Hoping to fill empty sports are returning letter-winners Jake Collinson, Ben Van Diest and Tyce Bennett.
Jack Poppe, Parker Volk, Masin Lang, Owen Schultz and Tregan Barnes are also prospects to receive varsity playing time.
“They’re expected to step in a help right away,” Buhr said.