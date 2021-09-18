DONIPHAN — On what has been a difficult week for the Doniphan-Trumbull community following the death of a student, the Cardinals played an emotional home game Friday night against Wood River/Shelton.
D-T gave everything it had, trailing by 10 points at half, but ultimately fell short.
D-T eventually gained the lead with 7:36 left but Wood River/Shelton had one last opportunity and capitalized on it, scoring with a minute left to take a 22-20 lead and held on.
Wood River/Shelton did not throw a single pass other than on a two-point conversion until the second quarter. In fact the Silverbacks only threw the ball twice the entire game, including the game winning touchdown: a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cayleb Stewart to Caleb Paulk.
The Silverbacks offense ran something similar to the Maryland-I with a trap, which caused D-T some troubles early on. But the Cardinals buckled down and limited the yardage as the game went on.
“Our guys did a great job in the second half. We challenged them at halftime to get ‘both feet in the boat’ and to commit to everything that we are doing and to do their job,” said D-T head coach Jordan Conner.
“We needed one more stop, didn’t get it and didn’t have enough time. As the game went along, the kids got a little more comfortable. The trap was not something that teams have not throughout the year and they came out with something new against us early on. When the game finally slowed down in the second half we started to fit the run a little bit better and we were able to get some stops.”
The Cards jumped out early with a 6-0 lead. A nice three-play, 39-yard drive after a great kickoff return saw Blake Detamore punch the ball in from one yard out.
The Silverbacks would answer on their second possession when Paulk carried the ball in from three yards out. After a successful two-point conversion, the Silverbacks took an 8-6 lead going into the second quarter.
The visitors chewed up exactly eight minutes off the clock with 16 plays that ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cayleb Stewart to Caleb Paulk to up 16-6 at half.
WR/S started with the football in the second half and drove down to the Cardinals 10 yard line, but coughed up the football that was recovered by D-T’s Ethan Adams.
D-T took that opportunity and turned it into points, going 90 yards on 18 plays and ending with a 1-yard touchdown run from Blake Detamore to cut into the lead 16-12.
“Blake (Detamore) is one good football player. He is a competitor. He competes every week and wants the football,” Conner said. “He had done a phenomenal job for us this year as a football player but he has been a better teammate. I couldn’t be more proud of how Blake and Jaden (Williams) competed in this game.”
The fourth quarter came down to whoever had the ball last. On the Cardinals first possession of the quarter they had to punt the ball away, however, the Silverbacks fumbled the punt and gave the ball back to the Cardinals with 8:12 left in the game.
D-T took full advantage of the opportunity. The Cardinals needed to go 30 yards to find the end zone and the lead. A good five yard run from Detamore set himself up on the very next play when he took the zone-read hand-off from Jaden Williams and took it to the house from 25-yards out and gave the Cardinals the lead 20-16 with 7:36 left in the game.
The Silverbacks put one last drive together. On the 11th play of the drive. WR/S called a pass play from the Cardinals 19 yard line. Stewart rolled right and found Caleb Paulk in the back of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 1:22 left in the game to clinch the victory.
“Defensively I thought we did things the way we needed to do. We did not do a good job in the first half to get off the field when we needed to,” said Conner. “We did a better job in the second half forcing some turnovers and creating some negative plays. It was too little, too late tonight.
“I could not be more proud of our guys the way they handled this week. I’ve been here for nine years and been around a lot of teams. This is one of the few teams that I have been around where they would not let this situation break their week. They buckled down when they needed to. They worked when they needed to. They took care of each other. They made sure that their teammates are taking care of each other which got us into this position to play this game tonight and I could not be more proud of that.”