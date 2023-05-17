OMAHA — Austin Carrera ran the 3,200-meter race he had envisioned in the weeks leading up to the state track and field meet.
But the Hastings sophomore learned how things don't always go according to plan.
He ran with the pack, didn't exert too much energy too early in Wednesday's two-miler. Yet, he was only able to control what he was capable of.
The result was a fifth-place finish in his second go at the 3,200 at Omaha Burke.
"For a bad race, I still should have finished fourth," said Carrera, who was passed at the finish line by Omaha Roncalli's Gus Lampe.
"The last three laps, just my legs, the blood — they felt like they were about to burst."
Carrera's finish in 9:54.32 was an improvement of 13 places from his freshman season. His time about 31 seconds better.
"Can't do much now, it just sucks that I got caught in that last part," he said. "Those last three laps were really slow for me."
Lampe led the first six laps with an aggressive and unsustainable pace.
"He was going at the pace we all should have been at, but we just went out really slow," Carrera said. "I didn't even realize he was that far ahead until after the first lap.
"I knew if I stayed in the pack we would reel him in eventually."
That the rest of the field did.
Carrera made his move on lap five after spending the majority of the first four laps tucked into the herd.
He led a portion of the seventh, but didn't have enough gas in the tank to try and tie or better Jaydon Welsh's performance from 2021. Welsh was runner-up in the 3,200 and later won the 1,600.
"I executed that whole race," Carrera said. "That was the plan, how I ran it. But I was supposed to have more at the end, to run away from those guys. But those guys just sat on me."
Those guys were Norris' Riley Boonstra, the race's champion, and Omaha Skutt's Tommy Rice — two guys Carrera feels he is on par with.
Boonstra took off with a 55-second final lap to win in 9:39.28. Rice was second in 9:52.18 with a 68-second eighth trip around the oval.
"That wasn't supposed to happen. I was supposed to run away from them, even when they did do that," Carrera said. "I did everything I was supposed to do, it just didn't happen for me today."
Carrera, who said he felt somewhat ill on Wednesday and is already nursing an Achilles injury suffered late in the season, will race the 1,600 on Thursday. He posted the 12th-fastest time at districts, but owns the third-best time this spring with a 4:24.34 on April 27.
Boonstra and South Sioux City's Mesuidi Ejerso — the two ahead of Carrera — also ran their top times that same day.
Carrera said he will do what he can to maintain pace in the mile.
"I don't know. I'm not as confident as I was," he said. "I still am going to try my best, to the best of my ability. Even if it doesn't go down how I was envisioning it, I'm just going to have fun tomorrow and race what my legs allow me to."
Rest of Class B
In finals Wednesday, Adams Central's Megyn Scott medaled in seventh place in the pole vault by clearing 10-feet, 6-inches.
Three Tribland athletes qualified for finals through prelims.
Adams Central's Kaitlyn Mousel ran a 46.05 in the 300 hurdles, which was the fifth-fastest qualifying time of the three heats, to make a third-straight state final. Mousel finished in fifth place last year.
Mousel missed qualifying for the 400 by .47 seconds. She ran a 59.60, which was .05 off her school record set a week ago.
Grant Trausch earned a spot in the 200 final with a 22.37, which was fifth-fastest. It will be his first individual final after placing 10th in prelims a season ago.
Trausch was .01 seconds away from qualifying for the 100. Hastings Greg Pruitt took the last spot in the race with his 11.25.