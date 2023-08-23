The cat is out of the bag on the Hastings High boys cross country team.
After Austin Carrera’s breakout sophomore year and a top 10 finish at last year’s Class B state meet, the Tigers have their sights set a tier higher this fall.
“We’re super strong on the boys side. I would predict a top 5 finish as a team at the state meet,” said second year head coach Christy Rickert.
Carrera collected a few victories during his first year of taking the sport seriously, and finished 13th at Kearney Country Club to cap it. He admitted, regrettably, that he didn’t take as good of care of his body during the season, especially in the weeks leading up to state, but was still a force in the Class B field.
It was a learning year for one of the sport’s rising stars, who also shined on the track in the spring. Carrera now occupies the top spot on Tribland’s all-time charts in the 3,200 after posting a 9:33.18. He had state finishes of fourth (3,200) and fifth (1,600).
Flanked by fellow junior Diego Chojolan and seniors Evan Struss and Juan Ceron Milan, Carrera and the Tigers should be in the conversation for a team medal.
Chojolan was top 25 and Struss top 40 at the state XC meet last season.
The Hastings girls also show promise, with three returners and a handful of newcomers.
Senior Kelyn Henry-Perlich was a state qualifier last season.
Classmate Abigail Fielder has shown strong leadership qualities, Rickert said.
Sophomore Mylee Mick has “potential to be a state qualifier this season.”
Sophia Reynolds and Xiamora Lagunas were standouts as eighth-graders last fall and will be in the mix as freshmen.
The sophomore trio of Chloe Katzberg, Ava Satterly and Josephine Gowen, as well as senior Natalie Semecka are all out for the team for the first time.
“Lots of new blood on the girls side,” Rickert said. “I am confident the girls will perform well with some strong newcomers and could compete for a top 10 spot as a team in the state.”
Nolan Cardona, and returners Marv Robinson and Owen Weiss make up the remainder of the boys team.
2023 schedule
Aug. — 24, Tiger scrimmage at Brickyard; Sept. — 1, Boone Central invite; 8, Aurora invite; 14, Harold Scott invite (Lincoln); 19, Adams Central invite; 25, UNK invite; 28, York invite; Oct. — 5, Eastern Midlands Conference meet